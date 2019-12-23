Opinion: West Ham must do everything to sign Kurzawa

West Ham have been linked with a move for the PSG left back Layvin Kurzawa.
The defender will be a free agent at the end of this season and other Premier League clubs are keen on him as well. Apparently, the Hammers have begun discussions with the player’s representatives regarding a summer move.
It will be interesting to see if they can pull off the transfer eventually. The likes of Manchester United and Spurs are involved as well and they can outmuscle the Hammers financially.
West Ham must do everything in their power to sign the 27-year-old. A player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from Pellegrini.
The Hammers could use some defensive additions and Kurzawa would be ideal. West Ham have good centre backs at their disposal but they can improve in the full back areas.
They will have to pay over the odds to convince the player to join them. Kurzawa is likely to have offers from bigger teams and West Ham must offer him a considerable financial package if they want to sign him.
The signing would totally transform West Ham if they manage to get it done. The club hierarchy should look to back the manager and get the deal over the line as soon as possible.
PSG are willing to get rid of the player and therefore a knockdown offer in January might be a good idea as well.