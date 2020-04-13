Opinion: John McGinn would be a terrific signing for Newcastle

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.
The 25-year-old has been fantastic for Dean Smith’s side ever since he joined them.
The Scottish international has been one of Villa’s best players for a while now and his injury has cost them dearly this season. McGinn has played just 18 times in the Premier League and he has 3 goals and 2 assists to his name this season.
Apart from his goals and assists, McGinn brings a lot to the Villa side. He adds work rate, drive and composure to Aston Villa’s midfield.
The Aston Villa star is a complete midfielder and there are very few like him in the Premier League. The 25-year-old averages 2.5 tackles per game in the Premier League and he is equally good in the attacking department.
He averages 1.5 key passes and 2.3 dribbles per game in the league as well. He also has a pass completion rate of 82% in the league.
If Newcastle managed to sign someone like him, it would totally transform their midfield. McGinn would be a major upgrade on the likes of Hayden. He could form a long-term partnership with Longstaff.
The Magpies do not have anyone with his skill-set and Bruce should do everything he can to get the deal done.
Apparently, Newcastle are plotting a £30m move for the midfielder.
Although Aston Villa won’t want to sell a key player, McGinn’s transfer could be possible if they go down. Villa are currently in the relegation zone and they will struggle to hold on to their best players if they fail to stay up.
McGinn is too good for the Championship and he should look to stay in the Premier League.
A club like Newcastle would be ideal for him. They would allow him to prove himself in the Premier League and then he could move on to a better team in future.
Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about the links with him.
That would be a great signing
— Conrad Sutherland (@ConradSutherla5) April 12, 2020
Now this is a signing I’d want
— HWTL (@NUFCChazo) April 12, 2020
That would be fantastic!!
— Tryon Maples (@MaplesTryon) April 12, 2020
I’d be well happy with that. Cracking player. Anyone who says otherwise hasn’t watched him very much #nufc
— Luxfordinho (@Luxfordinho) April 12, 2020
I’d quite happily see Villa relegated and we take one of their best players…Its a win-win
— Craig Grant (@craiggrant1988) April 13, 2020