Opinion: Arkadiusz Milik would be a superb January signing for Everton

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now.

It seems that the 26-year-old is prepared to leave the Italian giants when the transfer window reopens in January.





Initially, it seemed like the Polish striker would move to Juventus when his contract expires. However, the player is thought to be frustrated with the lack of playing time at Napoli and he is ready to leave in January so that he can get back to playing every week.

Apparently, Tottenham and Everton remain keen on signing the Polish striker. Both clubs were heavily linked with a move for the 26-year-old earlier in the summer.

It will be interesting to see where Milik ends up eventually.

Tottenham have already signed Carlos Vinicius and Milik would be the third choice striker if he moved to the London club. A move to Everton makes more sense for the Polish striker.

Everton need an alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Milik would be ideal. He has the experience and the quality to lead the line for the Toffees if needed. Furthermore, he can start alongside Calvert-Lewin as well in a front two.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and Everton should look to snap him up as soon as possible. He has the perfect blend of experience and ability to make an immediate impact at Goodison Park.

He would add quality and depth to their attack and Ancelotti needs more options in order to challenge for European qualification this season.

Milik has proven himself in the Italian League and the Champions League with Napoli. He has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. With service from players like James Rodriguez, the Polish poacher could really transform Everton’s attack and add more goals to the side.

In addition to that, he would be available for a very reasonable fee because of his contract situation. The transfer seems like a no brainer for the Toffees.