Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly prepared to sell Leeds United target Daniel James

According to ESPN, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to sell Daniel James, with Leeds United interested in the winger.

It has been reported that United manager Solskjaer wants to sign England international winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund before the summer transfer window closes on Monday.





The Red Devils’ boss is willing to cash in on the 22-year-old to raise funds to secure the services of Sancho, according to the report, which has claimed that Leeds want the youngster.

The promoted Premier League club have had an offer to sign the Wales international winger on loan, but the Red Devils have turned it down, it has been claimed.

The report has added that Leeds are planning to make a new offer before the summer transfer window closes this month.

Leaving Manchester United for Leeds United

If United do not see James as a player for them, then the winger should seriously consider moving to Leeds, if indeed the Whites make another offer before the summer transfer window closes.

The West Yorkshire club are playing in the Premier League this season, and head coach Marcelo Bielsa is known for making young players better.