Noel Whelan urges Rangers to sign Ianis Hagi soon

Noel Whelan has urged Rangers to complete the signing of Ianis Hagi soon.

The midfielder was on loan at the club and he managed to impress for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The Ibrox outfit have an option to sign the player permanently this summer as well.

It is expected that the Scottish giants will take up that option and keep Hagi at the club.

Whelan believes that there is uncertainty surrounding the player’s future right now and Rangers must act quickly so that Hagi can his future sorted out and concentrate on his football.

“I do not think Stevie would have brought him in to start with if he did not think he could improve the side,” he told Football Insider.

“A very technical player and the sort of player that Gerrard wants at Rangers.

“It is important that they get the deal done quickly so he knows where he is and can have a full pre-season with the team. That way he will feel embedded into the squad, ready for the start of the season.

“Stevie will be itching to get players in as quickly as possible so he knows what his squad is for the start of next season.”

Hagi has proven himself to be a match winner already and Rangers need players like him to challenge Celtic next season.

The Hoops will be going for their 10th title in a row next season and Rangers will be desperate to spoil the party.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can hold on to their current crop of players and sign some quality players like Hagi in the coming weeks.

Steven Gerrard will need to bring in proper reinforcements in order to stop Celtic next season.

Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers and the Scottish outfit must do everything they can to keep him.