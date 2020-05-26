Noel Whelan urges Leeds to sell Kiko Casilla

Former Whites star Noel Whelan thinks Leeds United should get rid of Kiko Casilla in the summer.

The Spaniard has made quite a few costly errors since his move to Elland Road and it will be interesting to see what happens with him in the coming months.

Whelan said to Football Insider: “After the allegations and the guilty charge of racism, even though it was a probability charge, I think the best scenario for player and club is that he leaves.

“Leeds United are all for keeping racism out of the game. Hopefully he can find another club.

“We have also seen too many mistakes from Kiko this season. I do not want to put a shadow over his time at Leeds because he has made some fantastic saves but his horrific decision making will probably be what he is remembered for, unfortunately.

“He has made crucial saves but when you play in that position people seem to remember the blunders rather than the great saves.”

Casilla was brought in as an experienced starter but he has proven to be an inconsistent addition to Bielsa’s side so far.

If Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League, they should look to bring someone better.

Casilla’s indecisiveness could cost Leeds badly in the Premier League where the attackers are much better.

The Spaniard could prove to be a decent option as the backup but a new starter will have to be signed.

Leeds have been linked with a few keepers in the recent months and it will be interesting to see who Bielsa moves for.

The Whites will have to add to their squad in the summer if they want to compete in the Premier League properly.

This could prove to be the most crucial summer window for Leeds United in a long time, especially if they can win promotion.

A poor summer could see them falter like Aston Villa and Norwich this season.