Noel Whelan thinks Tottenham could sell Harry Kane

Popular pundit Noel Whelan thinks Tottenham could cash in on Harry Kane this summer.

Recently, Spurs took out a £175m loan from the Royal Bank of England and Whelan believes that Spurs might struggle to buy new players this summer.





Levy claimed (via BBC): “I said as early as 18 March that, in all my 20 years at the club, there have been many hurdles along the way but none of this magnitude – the Covid-19 pandemic has shown itself to be the most serious of them all.”

It is evident that Spurs have a limited budget due to the Coronavirus crisis and if they do not sign quality players, they will struggle to win trophies.

Whelan claims that Kane is a player with ambition and there might be a suitor willing to pay big money for him. If Spurs do not manage to convince him of their ambitions, the player could be on the move.

The pundit adds that Kane’s sale will ease Tottenham’s financial problems this summer and it could allow Mourinho to add some much-needed depth to his side.

He said to Football Insider: “It was only yesterday we were talking about the finances being fantastic and all of sudden they are borrowing £175million.

“Where does that leave Jose Mourinho with his transfer kitty? They need to strengthen.

“There is one player there who wants the team to show some intent in the transfer market – Harry Kane.

“Are they going to need to sell him to raise money if they do not make it into the Champions League? You may see a big-money move for Harry.

“He wants to win trophies and I am sure there will be a team out there who will pay £100million for a player like that – a complete striker. One of the best in Europe. He has everything.

“It would certainly help ease the money problems at Tottenham but how would they replace Harry Kane? That is the problem.”

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Harry Kane is a boyhood Spurs fan and he won’t want to leave the club easily. Furthermore, he is their prized asset and Spurs will be reluctant to sell.

A move this summer seems highly unlikely for Kane. These are extraordinary circumstances and Kane is likely to stick with Spurs in these tough times.