Nicolo Schira outlines Victor Osimhen demands amid Tottenham and Newcastle speculation

According to well-known journalist Nicolo Schira, Lille want €60 million (£53.57 million) as transfer fee to sell Victor Osimhen, amid reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Schira has also claimed that Italian club Napoli are “really interested” in the 21-year-old, adding that the forward wants a five-year contract worth €4 million (£3.57 million) a year.

This means that the total outlay on Osimhen for Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham and Liverpool would be €80 million (£71.42 million).

Le10Sport has claimed of interest in the Nigeria international from Liverpool, while Le Quotidien Du Foot has reported that Arsenal want the youngster.

Osimhen’s agent, Ariyo Igbayilola, recently told TheCable that Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in the forward.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Osimhen made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in the process.

The forward also scored two goals in five Champions League games, once in three Coupe de France ties, and twice in three Coupe de la Ligue matches, according to WhoScored.

Osimhen is very a talented and promising youg forward, and he could develop into a world-class player in the coming years if he continues to progress.

While Liverpool and Arsenal are not exactly desperate for a forward right now, with Tottenham over-reliant on Harry Kane and Joelinton struggling for goals at Newcastle, Spurs and the Magpies could do with Osimhen in their team next season.