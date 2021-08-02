NFL: Nick Chubb signs new three-year, $36.6 million extension

Since entering the league in 2018, Nick Chubb has cemented himself as one of the NFL’s top running backs.

The Cleveland Browns second-round pick has now inked an agreement in principle on a three-year extension worth $36.6m.

NFL.com also reports the deal includes $20m guaranteed, but Chubb can earn $12.2m/season in total.

This new deal will see him become the sixth highest-paid running back in the NFL.

The extension comes prior to Chubb’s fourth season as a Brown at the age of 25-years-old.

This means the extension will conclude when Chubb is 28, giving him another chance at a big payday.

If he continues his current run of form or even improves further, he will be one of the most sort after backs in the league.

This should be no problem as Chubb has improved every season so far. In his rookie season in 2018, he put up 996 yards on 192 attempts with eight touchdowns.

Chubb showed his potential in the 2019 season when he hit his first 1000+ yard season.

Racking up 1494 yards and only missing out on the rushing title by 46 yards to Tennessee Titan, Derrick Henry.

2020 saw Chubb achieve back-to-back campaigns where he rushed for over 1000 yards and proved he can be a weapon on the passing game.

Chubb played 12 games in 2020, rushing for 1067 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.

Sportslens View

Chubb has proved to everyone he’s a top-tier running back, and he is only going to get better.

If he hadn’t picked up the MCL injury in 2020 he would have beaten his 2019 rushing record.

This has given the Browns an absolute steal at $20m guaranteed. Without the injury, he could have gotten nearer $30m guaranteed, similar to Saints back Alvin Kamara.

The Browns are tipped for a huge 2021 season, ranking 5th on ESPN’s preseason power rankings.

They have drafted incredibly well and could make a run for the Super Bowl in the AFC.

Chubb will be a key factor in this. Leading the running game and taking the pressure off quarterback Baker Mayfield in the passing game.