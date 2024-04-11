Soccer

"I felt part of it" – Xabi Alonso Explains His Decision To Snub Liverpool For Bayer Leverkusen, Hints Future Move

Sushan Chakraborty
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has explained why he turned down the opportunity to manage his former club, Liverpool. In a press conference, Alonso said he did not feel it was time to leave Leverkusen after just one season but left the door open for a switch to the Premier League in the future.

Xabi Alonso Explains Liverpool Snub, But Hints At Future Move

After Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023-24 season, Alonso emerged as a natural front-runner for the job. He enjoyed a stellar career at Anfield as a player, and there was expectation he would excitedly pounce at the opportunity to return as manager. Bayern Munich also threw their hat in the ring, giving the Spanish the opportunity to manage the most decorated club in Germany.

Alonso, however, promptly shot down both offers and in a press conference on Wednesday (April 10), he explained why. The former Real Madrid defensive midfielder said (via talkSPORT):

There were many reasons [for deciding to start at the club]. After one year, we’re building a team, we’re building a great spirit here.

There were many reasons and so many players. The season has been great so far, and for sure we want to keep having this thing together. I felt part of it. After one year, it didn’t feel like the right timing, and that’s why I’m committed.”

Although Alonso is content at Leverkusen at the moment, he does not feel a move to the Premier League is outside the realm of possibility.

Discussing a potential switch to the Premier League in the future, Alonso added:

You never know. At the moment I have enough on my plate to think about, but I’m still young as a coach and for sure it’s a nice one.”

Xabi Alonso Is A Win Away From Making History

Alonso, 42, has emerged as the most talked-about manager in Europe this season, and deservedly so. Under his tutelage, Leverkusen have gone 41 games without losing a single game in all competitions. They are in the final of the DFB Pokal, in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League, and sitting at the summit of the Bundesliga rankings.

The Bundesliga leaders currently have an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich with 6 games left in the season. If they can win against Werder Bremen in their Matchday 29 meeting on Sunday (April 14), they will officially end Bayern Munich’s 11-season title-winning streak. It will also mark Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title after finishing runners-up on five occasions throughout history.

