It is mighty difficult to attain consistency in the biggest leagues in European soccer. Not only do the heavyweights pack a punch, but the underdogs also take to the field with a point to prove, offering no free meals. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, only a handful of sides have managed to sustain the pressure and come out swinging in the league as well as associated competitions.

Below, we will take a look at the aforementioned teams and check out how they have fared in the big tournaments. Here are the top seven teams that have suffered the fewest defeats across the top 10 European leagues this season:

#7 Anderlecht (Belgium)

Kicking things off are Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht, with them losing just two of their 23 matches across competitions in 2023-24.

Anderlecht have played 21 matches in the Belgian Pro League this season, winning 12, drawing seven, and losing twice. With 43 points on the board, they are in second place in the league rankings, sitting nine points behind Union Saint-Gilloise.

Their first defeat of the season came in the season opener against Union Saint-Gilloise back in July, with the current league leaders picking up a straightforward 2-0 victory over Brian Riemer’s side. Their other loss (3-2) came against Standard in the Belgian Pro League in October.

#6 Inter Milan (Italy)

Inter Milan have been in excellent form in the 2023-24 season, suffering just two defeats in 29 matches across tournaments. Of the remaining 27, Inter have won 21 and drawn six.

Inter Milan, who are in second place in the Serie A rankings, lost their first match of the season in September, with them succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to underdogs Sassuolo. Their other defeat came in the Round of 16 of Coppa Italia. They crashed out of the Italian Cup after losing to Bologna in December.

Simone Inzaghi’s side also qualified out of Champions League Group D without tasting a single defeat. They finished in second place with 12 points (3 W, 3 D), behind Real Sociedad, who had a superior goal difference.

#5 Real Madrid (Spain)

European royalty Real Madrid have lost only two of their 30 matches in all competitions, with both defeats coming against local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico first bested their lofty rivals 3-1 in La Liga back in September before picking up a 4-2 victory in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 in the second week of January.

Those defeats aside, Madrid have been almost spotless. They have won 16 of their 20 games in La Liga (3 draws), won the Supercopa de Espana beating both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, and won their Champions League group without dropping a single point.

#4 Juventus (Italy)

After a couple of disappointing campaigns, Juventus have returned to the highest echelon of Italian soccer. The Old Lady have played superb soccer throughout the campaign, claiming 18 wins and suffering just one defeat in 23 outings (4 draws).

Massimiliano Allegri’s team have climbed to the top of the Serie A rankings, having amassed 52 points from 21 outings (16 W, 4 D, 1 L). League rivals Sassuolo beat them 4-2 back in September, handing them their only defeat of the 2023-24 campaign. Juve have also won both of their Coppa Italia games to move into the semi-finals.

#3 Girona (Spain)

Having lost just once in 25 outings, surprising La Liga leaders Girona have claimed the third spot in the rankings. Girona have won 20 of their matches this term and drawn four.

Girona have been in superb form in the Spanish top flight. Playing 21 games, they have won 16, drawn four, and lost just once. Their only defeat came against La Liga aspirants Real Madrid back in September, with Los Blancos securing a 3-0 win over the Catalans away from home. Michel’s side have been on a roll in the Copa del Rey as well, clinching four consecutive wins to move into the quarter-finals.

#2 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

PSV Eindhoven have emerged as the most in-form team in the Netherlands in the 2023-24 season, losing just one of their 30 matches in all competitions. Peter Bosz’s side have won 24 games, drawn five times, and lost only once in 2023-24.

PSV have not lost in the Eredivisie this term, winning 17 of their 18 matches. Amassing 52 points, they sit at the summit of the Dutch league rankings, a cool 10 points clear of second-placed Feyenoord. They suffered their only defeat of the season at the hand of Group B winners Arsenal in the Champions League. The Gunners inflicted a 4-0 loss upon PSV on Matchday 1.

#1 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

At the summit sits Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen — the only unbeaten team across the top 10 European leagues. Leverkusen have played 27 games in the 2023-24 season across competitions, winning 24 and drawing thrice. With 48 points on the board from 18 games (15 W, 3 D), they have a seven-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich. The Bavarians, however, could cut the deficit down to four points if they win their game in hand.

Xabi Alonso’s side also were the only team to win all six of their Europa League group-stage fixtures. They are in a great position in the DFB Pokal as well, having notched three consecutive victories to reach the quarter-finals.