The top five European leagues — English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 — are home to the best managers in the world. They are adept at handling insurmountable pressure, managing superstars in their teams, outsmarting their peers, and snatching away wins against all odds.

Today, we will take a look at a handful of coaches who have taken their teams to the right side of the scoreline more often than not. Below are the seven managers with the most victories in the top five European leagues and associated competitions in the 2023-24 season.

#7 Xavi (Barcelona): 20 Wins

Overseeing 20 wins, five draws, and six defeats in the 2023-24 season, Barcelona manager Xavi has claimed the seventh spot in the rankings. Although he has an impressive number of wins under his belt, the Spanish tactician is under heavy pressure in Catalonia.

Having amassed 44 points from 20 La Liga matches, Barcelona are in third place in the league rankings. They are eight points behind leaders Girona. Barca have also performed poorly in domestic cups, losing 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final and falling to a 4-2 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. It will be interesting to see if they can redeem themselves in the UEFA Champions League this season.

#6 Michel (Girona): 2o Wins

Spanish manager Michel has done an excellent job at Girona this season, taking them to 20 wins in 26 matches in all competitions. Under his leadership, Girona have climbed to the top of the La Liga rankings. Playing 21 games in the Spanish top flight, Girona have won 16, drawn four games, and lost just once. With 52 points on the board, they are leading La Liga favorites Real Madrid by a solitary point, albeit after playing one more game than the Whites.

Girona’s only other defeat in the 2023-24 season came in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals against 10-man Mallorca on Wednesday night (January 24). Michel’s side succumbed to a 3-2 defeat despite dominating Mallorca for most of the game.

#5 Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan): 21 Wins

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has taken his team to 21 wins, six draws, and two defeats, announcing himself as the most successful coach in Italy this season.

The Nerazzurri, second in Serie A rankings, are trailing Juventus by a point but have a game in hand. They are in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and recently won the Supercoppa Italiana, beating Napoli in the final.

#4 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): 23 Wins

Liverpool mastermind Jurgen Klopp has also won 23 of his 33 matches this season, emerging as the second-most successful manager in the English Premier League. Of the rest 10 games, Liverpool have drawn seven and lost three.

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League race, having amassed 48 points from 21 matches (14 W, 6 D, 1 L). They also topped their Europa League group (4 W, 2 L), are in the final of the Carabao Cup, and will play in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

#3 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): 23 Wins

Overseeing 23 victories in 32 matches, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has become the most successful manager in the Premier League. Guardiola has lost five times this season, drawing the remaining four matches.

Guardiola’s side topped their Champions League group in style, claiming six successive wins. They are also in a decent position in the Premier League, sitting five points behind league leaders Liverpool but with a game in hand. City have already won two trophies this season, the UEFA Supercup and the Club World Cup, and could go on to add three more to their cabinet by the end of the campaign.

#2 Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen): 24 Wins

Xabi Alonso, the manager of the only unbeaten senior team in Europe this season, has guided Bayer Leverkusen to a staggering 24 victories in 27 matches this season. Alonso’s side have won 15 of their 18 Bundesliga fixtures to climb to the top of the league rankings. Reigning German champions Bayern Munich are trailing them by four points.

Alonso has a spotless record in Europa League (6 group-stage wins) and DFB Pokal (3 wins). It will be interesting to see if the Spaniard can keep it up and carry Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title at the end of the season.

#1 Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid): 25 Wins

Having propelled his team to an impressive 25 victories in 30 matches in all competitions, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has clinched the top spot. Of the remaining five games, Los Blancos have drawn three and lost two. Both of Madrid’s defeats this season have come against Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium. They first lost 3-1 to them in La Liga before suffering a 4-2 defeat in the Copa del Rey Round of 16.

Ancelotti’s side have already won the Supercopa de Espana and are in a good position in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League as well. They are currently trailing La Liga leaders Girona by a point but have a game in hand. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Los Merengues won all six of their group-stage games to secure a place in the Round of 16, where they will face RB Leipzig.