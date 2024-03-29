Soccer

Liverpool Managerial News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Reds Have Dropped Out From Xabi Alonso Race

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Liverpool Player Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Liverpool Player Xabi Alonso

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool will no longer wait around for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor. The Reds reportedly believe the Spaniard will continue with Leverkusen at least until June 2025.

Former Player Xabi Alonso Was The Favorite To Become Jurgen Klopp’s Successor

Shortly after Klopp announced his decision to step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season, the hunt began to find his worthy successor. Amid a sea of potential candidates, Alonso’s name created the most excitement among fans, and understandably so.

In addition to being one of the heroes of Liverpool’s miraculous comeback in the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan in Istanbul, Alonso has proven his mettle as a top tactician.

Under his tutelage, Leverkusen have not only emerged as the Bundesliga leaders but also the only unbeaten team in all of Europe. With eight games left to play in the Bundesliga season, Leverkusen currently have a massive 10-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Many expected Alonso to trade up and join either Liverpool or Bayern Munich after guiding Leverkusen to glory. But according to Romano, the former Real Madrid midfielder will not leave Leverkusen just yet.

Liverpool Drop Out From Xabi Alonso Race

Taking to Facebook, Romano claimed Liverpool had removed themselves from the race for Alonso, as he would not switch clubs this summer.

The Italian journalist said:

Liverpool leave race for Xabi Alonso as believe he’s staying at Leverkusen. It’s over between Liverpool and Xabi while Bayern will wait until the end but the expectation is for Alonso to stay.

Bayer Leverkusen, waiting for Xabi’s communication in the next days as everything will be clarified really soon. In summer 2025, release clause into Xabi Alonso’s contract will become active to decide his future club.”

Romano then claimed that with Alonso out of the picture, Ruben Amorim had emerged as a possible managerial candidate for the Merseysiders.

He added:

Ruben Amorim, one of the candidates for Liverpool job — while Roberto de Zerbi is also on the list at Bayern.”

Amorim, who manages Primeira Liga club Sporting CP, is known for his eye-catching game management. He has managed Sporting 202 times since coming on in March 2020, taking them to 141 wins, 30 draws, 31 losses, and four trophies, including one Primeira Liga title.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Warns Blues Against Signing 21-Year-Old Left-Back

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Bayer Leverkusen Manager & Former Liverpool Player Xabi Alonso
Soccer
Liverpool Managerial News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Reds Have Dropped Out From Xabi Alonso Race
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool will no longer wait around for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor. The Reds reportedly believe the Spaniard will…

Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola
Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024

Premier League leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City will square off in what could be a pivotal match in the three-horse race for the English top-flight title. Continue reading…

Man City Vs Gunners
Soccer
Manchester City vs. Arsenal: Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Premier League Sides
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 29 2024
Manchester United Joselu
Soccer
Manchester United Consider Shock Swoop For 34-Year-Old Real Madrid Loanee Joselu
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 28 2024
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Claims PSG Are ‘Definitely’ Interested In Reds Attacker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Manchester United Have Salvaged 9 Points From A Losing Position This Season
Soccer
“He should be better for it” – Gary Neville Weighs In On Manchester United’s Managerial Dilemma Amid Links To Gareth Southgate
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 28 2024
Arrow to top