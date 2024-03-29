Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool will no longer wait around for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor. The Reds reportedly believe the Spaniard will continue with Leverkusen at least until June 2025.

Former Player Xabi Alonso Was The Favorite To Become Jurgen Klopp’s Successor

Shortly after Klopp announced his decision to step down as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season, the hunt began to find his worthy successor. Amid a sea of potential candidates, Alonso’s name created the most excitement among fans, and understandably so.

In addition to being one of the heroes of Liverpool’s miraculous comeback in the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan in Istanbul, Alonso has proven his mettle as a top tactician.

Under his tutelage, Leverkusen have not only emerged as the Bundesliga leaders but also the only unbeaten team in all of Europe. With eight games left to play in the Bundesliga season, Leverkusen currently have a massive 10-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Many expected Alonso to trade up and join either Liverpool or Bayern Munich after guiding Leverkusen to glory. But according to Romano, the former Real Madrid midfielder will not leave Leverkusen just yet.

Liverpool Drop Out From Xabi Alonso Race

Taking to Facebook, Romano claimed Liverpool had removed themselves from the race for Alonso, as he would not switch clubs this summer.

The Italian journalist said:

“Liverpool leave race for Xabi Alonso as believe he’s staying at Leverkusen. It’s over between Liverpool and Xabi while Bayern will wait until the end but the expectation is for Alonso to stay.

“Bayer Leverkusen, waiting for Xabi’s communication in the next days as everything will be clarified really soon. In summer 2025, release clause into Xabi Alonso’s contract will become active to decide his future club.”

Romano then claimed that with Alonso out of the picture, Ruben Amorim had emerged as a possible managerial candidate for the Merseysiders.

He added:

“Ruben Amorim, one of the candidates for Liverpool job — while Roberto de Zerbi is also on the list at Bayern.”

Amorim, who manages Primeira Liga club Sporting CP, is known for his eye-catching game management. He has managed Sporting 202 times since coming on in March 2020, taking them to 141 wins, 30 draws, 31 losses, and four trophies, including one Primeira Liga title.