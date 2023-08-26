College Football

Why Are Notre Dame And Navy Playing College Football Week 0 In Ireland?

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
marcus freeman notre dame
marcus freeman notre dame

Notre Dame and Navy will kick-off the 2023 college football season at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, but why are the pair playing across the Atlantic Ocean and not in the US?

Why Are Notre Dame And Navy Playing College Football Week 0 In Ireland?

College football in Ireland began initially in 1988 as part of a promotional campaign to mark the Dublin millennium celebrations.

Dubbed the Emerald Isle Classic, it was the first NCAA-sanctioned American college football game played in Europe.

The game was intended as an annual event to attract some of the 40 million Americans of Irish descent back to Ireland, and college teams with particularly Irish or Catholic backgrounds were chosen in an effort to attract Irish nationals to the games.

Notre Dame are known as the ‘Fighting Irish,’ and they will take on Navy in the season opener across the water in Dublin, Ireland, in front of a sold-out crowd with over 48,000 in attendance.

Last year, the 2022 College Football Classic between Nebraska and Northwestern marked the first time that an NCAA college football game was played in Dublin 2016.

The massive cash influx to Dublin from tourism has inspired further games in the Irish capital which has been marked on the map as college football’s home from home.

RELATED: Why Doesn’t Every College Football Team Play In Week 0?

Notre Dame are hoping that the game can expand their international fanbase and Aaron Horvath, an athletics department spokesman and brand specialist for the school, is confident of a successful venture.

“Our goal here is to expand the brand and bring Notre Dame to the world. Our competitors in branding are the Yankees, they’re the Lakers, they’re the Cowboys,” Horvath said.

“The Notre Dame monogram is one of the strongest logos in the United States and maybe in the world when you think about it from a sporting perspective.

“We just hope Ireland opens people’s eyes to Notre Dame and college football and college athletics a little bit. We believe it does that.”

Navy vs Notre Dame Odds

  • Moneyline: Notre Dame -1400 | Navy +850
  • Point Spread: Notre Dame (-20.5) -110 | Navy (+20.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 50.5 –110 | Under 50.5 -110

Other College Football Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
web 221202 caleb williams getty
College Football

LATEST Why Doesn’t Every College Football Team Play In Week 0?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  8min
r1161497 1296x729 16 9
College Football
BetNow College Football Betting Offer: Claim $300 In NCAAF Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  17min

The BetNow college football betting offer will give you $300 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college…

rsz heisman winner caleb williams 120922 2 6b89c8d666ac401ba2ba3d4c4ae1e4b4
College Football
NCAA Football Today: College Football Schedule Saturday 26th August
Author image Joe Lyons  •  14min

The 2023 NCAA college football season is finally here and SportsLens are on hand to run you through each of the upcoming fixtures today, Saturday 26th August. NCAA Football Today:…

GettyImages 1440808170 1024x683 1
College Football
MyBookie College Football Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In NCAAF Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  16min
USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay
College Football
USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay Picks and Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  10min
USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Picks
College Football
USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Picks and Predictions For Week 0
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  11min
Highest Attendances in College Football
College Football
Highest Attendances in College Football and How They Compare to Other Sports
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  12min
Arrow to top