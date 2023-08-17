College Football

College Fantasy Football 2023: Best Picks, Tips and Mock Draft

Joe Lyons
The 2023 college football season is just around the corner and SportsLens are here with the best picks and top tips for your fantasy teams.

College Fantasy Football 2023 Preview

The NFL draft has taken talents such as QBs C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, RBs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, as well as WR Quentin Johnson so the college system looks a lot different this time around.

However, this just means those star roles are waiting to be filled and it’s our job to find them to maximise our output on college fantasy football this season.

For example, Ohio State losing Stroud and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba from its elite offense means wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have huge boots to fill, with enough talent to do so.

QB Kyle McCord is expected to take over for the Buckeyes but coach Ryan Day is still yet to name a starter for Week 1 against Indiana, so keep your eyes peeled on that front.

Some familiar faces do return such as Heisman winner Caleb Williams from USC, the favorite to win the award in back-to-back years which would be a first since 1975.

Mississippi RB Quinshon Judkins is also likely to be a popular fantasy pick, but building a successful roster is more than just selecting the big names and it requires good skill to identity the up-and-coming prospects who present good value.

RELATED: Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season

Best College Fantasy Football Picks 2023

  • Quinshon Judkins, RB, Mississippi

2022 season stats: 274 carries, 1,567 yards, 16 TD

College Fantasy Football 2023: Best Picks, Tips and Mock Draft

  • Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas

2022 season stats: 222 carries, 1,443 yards, 10 TD

Rocket Sanders Georgia Southern

  • Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

2022 season stats: 77 receptions, 1,263 yards, 14 TD

marvin harrison jr

  • Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2022 season stats: 4,537 yards, 42 TD, 5 INT

r1168934 1296x729 16 9

  • Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

2022 season stats: 230 carries, 1,242 yards, 11 TD

5a1061adc4ef4da1fa0aed2fc3c44bbd

  • Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

2022 season stats: 210 carries, 1,182 yards, 15 TD

11230249

  • Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall

2021 season stats: 250 carries, 1,401 yards, 23 TD

marshall navy football

  • Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

2022 season stats: 75 receptions, 1,145 yards, 7 TD

11337798

  • Kevorian Barnes, RB, Texas-San Antonio

2022 season stats: 136 carries, 851 yards, 6 TD

La Tech recap photo xM0H5

  • Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

2022 season stats: 101 receptions, 1,293 yards, 11 TD

Covey T WKUvAustinPeay 20220827 123

  • Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

2022 season stats: 3,593 yards, 29 TD, 7 INT

689bf610 7f31 11ed afae 18cb043f3c62

  • Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

2022 season stats: 71 receptions, 1,131 yards, 8 TD

Tory Horton breaks away for a touchdown. Cropped

RELATED: Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season

Top Tips For College Fantasy Football 2023

  • Target returning starters and top programs

A safe bet is to target returning starters early in the draft, such as Judkins, Harrison Jr., Shipley, Nix and Florida State RB Trey Benson for example.

These players are experienced and proven within their programs and unlikely to disappear from any game plans, so you can count on them playing as many snaps as anyone.

This isn’t always the case though, and of course superstars can suddenly emerge such as now-Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at Texas A&M, who won the Heisman award in his first season as a full-time starter.

When targeting top programs in the mid-to-later rounds of the draft, think of schools who excel in certain positions such as Alabama who regularly produce high-volume and talented running backs. Jase McClellan is poised to take the baton from Jahmyr Gibbs and is a highly-rated prospect.

Also, Ohio State have a tendency to produce first-round receivers such as Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson who have departed to the NFL over the last few years.

Julian Fleming and 5-star freshman Carnell Tate are potentially names to look out for on your draft board for the Buckeyes.

  • Don’t ignore the small schools

Small programs can still produce some of the finest college football talent, such as Western Kentucky QB Austin reed who threw for 4,746 yards, rushed for 224 yards and posted 48 combined TDs last season.

Look out for South Alabama RB La’Damian Webb who finished last season with 21 receptions, 1,280 scrimmage yards and a combined 15 TDs.

RELATED: When Does NCAA College Football Start? Full Opening Weekend Dates & Times

College Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2023

Quarterbacks

1. Caleb Williams, USC

2. Bo Nix, Oregon

3. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

4. Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

5. Drake Maye, North Carolina

6. Frank Harris, Texas-San Antonio

7. Riley Leonard, Duke

8. KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

9. Jayden Daniels, LSU

10. Jordan Travis, Florida State

Running Backs

1. Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi

2. Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

3. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

4. Will Shipley, Clemson

5. Rasheen Ali, Marshall

6. Kevorian Barnes, Texas-San Antonio

7. Trey Benson, Florida State

8. Blake Corum, Michigan

9. Damien Martinez, Oregon State

10. La’Damian Webb, South Alabama

Wide Receivers

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

2. Rome Odunze, Washington

3. Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

4. Tory Horton, Colorado State

5. Jacob Cowing, Arizona

6. Malik Nabers, LSU

7. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

8. Jalen McMillan, Washington

9. Joshua Cephus, Texas-San Antonio

10. Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Tight Ends

1. Brock Bowers, Georgia

2. Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

3. Brant Kuithe, Utah

4. Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

5. R.J. Maryland, SMU

6. Luke Lachey, Iowa

7. Jalin Conyers, Arizona State

8. Ben Yurosek, Stanford

9. Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina

10. Corey Dyches, Maryland

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
