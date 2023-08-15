Georgia Bulldogs are the outright favorites to win the NCAA football championship for a third year straight and become the first side to do so since the 1934-36 Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Dawgs handed +240 odds in quest to become back-to-back-to-back national champions
The preseason AP Top 25 college football poll puts Georgia at the top for the second time in history following the triumphant 2008 squad that included Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford and Knowshon Moreno.
Georgia received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll ahead of Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Alabama (4) and LSU (5). The Bulldogs are attempting to become the first team to win three consecutive AP poll national championships.
Some have come close but fallen short at the final hurdle, such as Vince Young and Texas denying USC of the feat in 2005. Alabama and Nebraska have had runs of three titles in four seasons in the last 30 years but neither were able to clinch the elusive threepeat.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett and All-America defensive tackle Jalen Carter have departed to join the NFL, who were key components in guiding the Bulldogs to the most points and largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game against TCU (65-7) earlier this year.
Georgia’s flawless 15-0 season was a testament to their sheer dominance and according to the best offshore sportsbooks, they’re strong favorites to retain their crown at a price of +240 ahead of their opening game on Saturday, September 2.
Blowout of the Day🪖
(2023 National Championship)
#1 Georgia 65
#3 TCU 7
Georgia outgained TCU by 401 Total Yards (589-188)
Georgia’s defense only allowed 9 first downs pic.twitter.com/HktLqnz2TG
— College Football Report (@CFBRep) July 10, 2023
2024 College Football Championship Odds
- Georgia @ +240
- Alabama @ +650
- Ohio State @ +750
- Michigan @ +900
- LSU @ +1100
- Clemson @ +1400
- USC @ +1600
- Texas @ +1800
- Florida State @ +2200
- Penn State @ +2500
- Notre Dame @ +4000
- Texas A&M @ +4000
- Oregon @ +5000
- Washington @ +5000
- Tennessee @ +6600
- Oklahoma @ +6600
- Wisconsin @ +8000
- Utah @ +10000
- Colorado @ +10000
- North Carolina @ +12500
- TCU @ +15000
- UCLA @ +15000
- South Carolina @ +15000
- Ole Miss @ +15000
- Kentucky @ +15000
- Iowa @ +15000
- Oregon State @ +20000
- Kansas State @ +20000
- Tulane @ +20000
- Miami @ +20000
- Florida @ +20000
- Arkansas @ +20000
- Auburn @ +20000
- Minnesota @ +20000
- Baylor @ +20000
- NC State @ +25000
- Mississippi State @ +25000
- Oklahoma State @ +25000
- Texas Tech @ +25000
- Maryland @ +25000
- Iowa State @ +30000
- Syracuse @ +30000
- Duke @ +30000
- Kansas @ +30000
- Washington State @ +30000
- Purdue @ +40000
- Missouri @ +40000
- Illinois @ +40000
- Louisville @ +40000
- Pittsburgh @ +40000
- West Virginia @ +40000
- Arizona State @ +40000
- Georgia Tech @ +40000
- Indiana @ +50000
- Wake Forest @ +50000
- Virginia Tech @ +50000
- California @ +50000
- Virginia @ +50000
- Cincinnati @ +50000
- Arizona @ +50000
- Houston @ +50000
- Vanderbilt @ +50000
- Boston College @ +100000
- Stanford @ +100000
- Northwestern @ +100000
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Boxing Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.