College Football

Georgia Bulldogs favored to retain NCAAF championship for third consecutive season

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
page wchf m 1466x823 1
page wchf m 1466x823 1

Georgia Bulldogs are the outright favorites to win the NCAA football championship for a third year straight and become the first side to do so since the 1934-36 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Dawgs handed +240 odds in quest to become back-to-back-to-back national champions

The preseason AP Top 25 college football poll puts Georgia at the top for the second time in history following the triumphant 2008 squad that included Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford and Knowshon Moreno.

Georgia received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll ahead of Michigan (2), Ohio State (3), Alabama (4) and LSU (5). The Bulldogs are attempting to become the first team to win three consecutive AP poll national championships.

Some have come close but fallen short at the final hurdle, such as Vince Young and Texas denying USC of the feat in 2005. Alabama and Nebraska have had runs of three titles in four seasons in the last 30 years but neither were able to clinch the elusive threepeat.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett and All-America defensive tackle Jalen Carter have departed to join the NFL, who were key components in guiding the Bulldogs to the most points and largest margin of victory in a BCS or CFP title game against TCU (65-7) earlier this year.

Georgia’s flawless 15-0 season was a testament to their sheer dominance and according to the best offshore sportsbooks, they’re strong favorites to retain their crown at a price of +240 ahead of their opening game on Saturday, September 2.

2024 College Football Championship Odds

  • Georgia @ +240
  • Alabama @ +650
  • Ohio State @ +750
  • Michigan @ +900
  • LSU @ +1100
  • Clemson @ +1400
  • USC @ +1600
  • Texas @ +1800
  • Florida State @ +2200
  • Penn State @ +2500
  • Notre Dame @ +4000
  • Texas A&M @ +4000
  • Oregon @ +5000
  • Washington @ +5000
  • Tennessee @ +6600
  • Oklahoma @ +6600
  • Wisconsin @ +8000
  • Utah @ +10000
  • Colorado @ +10000
  • North Carolina @ +12500
  • TCU @ +15000
  • UCLA @ +15000
  • South Carolina @ +15000
  • Ole Miss @ +15000
  • Kentucky @ +15000
  • Iowa @ +15000
  • Oregon State @ +20000
  • Kansas State @ +20000
  • Tulane @ +20000
  • Miami @ +20000
  • Florida @ +20000
  • Arkansas @ +20000
  • Auburn @ +20000
  • Minnesota @ +20000
  • Baylor @ +20000
  • NC State @ +25000
  • Mississippi State @ +25000
  • Oklahoma State @ +25000
  • Texas Tech @ +25000
  • Maryland @ +25000
  • Iowa State @ +30000
  • Syracuse @ +30000
  • Duke @ +30000
  • Kansas @ +30000
  • Washington State @ +30000
  • Purdue @ +40000
  • Missouri @ +40000
  • Illinois @ +40000
  • Louisville @ +40000
  • Pittsburgh @ +40000
  • West Virginia @ +40000
  • Arizona State @ +40000
  • Georgia Tech @ +40000
  • Indiana @ +50000
  • Wake Forest @ +50000
  • Virginia Tech @ +50000
  • California @ +50000
  • Virginia @ +50000
  • Cincinnati @ +50000
  • Arizona @ +50000
  • Houston @ +50000
  • Vanderbilt @ +50000
  • Boston College @ +100000
  • Stanford @ +100000
  • Northwestern @ +100000

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
rsz 201017131129 01 nick saban file
College Football

LATEST Alabama Out Of The Preseason AP Top-3 For First Time Since 2009

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
deion sanders 4
College Football
Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes Face Record Loss of Players to NCAA Transfer Portal in Single Day
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 25 2023

The University of Colorado’s football program, under the leadership of head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, has experienced a record-breaking number of players entering the transfer portal in a single…

rsz usatsi 20517065 2
College Football
Prime Effect: Over 47,000 In Attendance For Colorado Spring Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 23 2023

Deion Sanders has yet to coach an official game for the University of Colorado, but the effect that he has already had on the football program is undeniable. Coach Prime…

williams nwaneri
College Football
Oklahoma Sooners Lead the Race for Five-Star Recruit Williams Nwaneri
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 14 2023
tylen singleton 1
College Football
Can Ole Miss Convince Tylen Singleton to Choose Rebels over SEC Rivals LSU in Spring Visit?
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 7 2023
florida state qb jordan travis
College Football
Three Potential Heisman Winning Quarterbacks Heading Into The 2023 College Football Season
Author image Charles Parada  •  Feb 16 2023
sec sign
College Football
SEC Dominates with 43 of Top 100 ESPN Football Recruits: Alabama and Georgia Lead the Way
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 3 2023
Arrow to top