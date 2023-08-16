The 2023/24 NCAAF season gets underway in just over a week’s time and here at SportsLens we’re taking a look through the top 25 college football teams to look out for ahead of the upcoming campaign.

We’ve compiled our list using The Associated Press preseason Top 25 which has been key in deciding which teams are in the race for the national championship since 1936. In 1998, the BCS computer model supplanted it as the most important metric.

More than 60 sports writers and broadcasters across the United States have casted their votes individually, who are carefully selected by The AP by virtue of their experience covering the sport.

Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season

1. Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs finished the 2022 season with a record of 15-0 – the only major team to finish the season undefeated – and as consensus back-to-back national champions.

They beat the LSU Tigers (SEC Championship), Ohio State (Peach Bowl) and TSU in the National Championship Game on their way to the title. Despite losing Stetson Bennett and Jalen Carter, Georgia remain heavy favorites.

Odds: +240

2. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan won the Big Ten East Division title for the second consecutive season and beat Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game to repeat as conference champions.

The Wolverines advanced to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year but lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are stars in their own right alongside defensive back Will Johnson.

Odds: +900

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State were unfortunately matched up against the defending and eventual national champions Georgia in the Peach Bowl after Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt on the final offensive play of the game.

Star QB CJ Stroud departs to the NFL which will make things even tougher for the Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day has faced back-to-back losses in the CFP semifinals.

However, all-world wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr (1,263 receiving yards, 14 TDs) is a nice weapon to have in the locker.

Odds: +750

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

Big changes for Alabama as Bryce Young moves on to the NFL and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has re-joined the New England Patriots.

They thrashed Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl but remained a disappointing season without an SEC or national title.

Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson expected to battle it out for the starting QB role and they’re still a big threat.

Odds: +650

5. LSU Tigers

Brian Kelly’s first season at LSU included beating Alabama and a dominant Citrus Bowl win against Purdue, however disappointing blowout defeats to Tennessee and Georgia put a dampen on things.

Plenty of star power on both sides with QB Jayden Daniels (2,913 passing yards, 885 rushing yards, 28 TDs) and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (72 tackles, 7.5 sacks). Always dangerous.

Odds: +1100

6. USC Trojans

Southern California were one win away from the CFP but fell to defeat against Utah in the Pac-12 title game followed by Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

Defense requires improvement before they can be considered a true contender.

Heisman-winning QB Caleb Williams (4,537 passing yards, 382 rushing yards, 52 TDs) returns for his second season and is the favorite to win the award once again.

Odds: +1600

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

QB Sean Clifford’s college career came to an end with an impressive performance in the Rose Bowl, beating Utah to win their first since 1995.

The QB baton is now passed to highly-rated recruit Drew Allar.

RBs Nick Singleton (1,061 yards) and Kaytron Allen (867 yards) are both expected to take significant leaps whilst defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is one of the best in the business.

Odds: +2500

8. Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles enjoyed a greatly improved season in Mike Norvell’s third year, winning their last six games to reach double-digit wins.

They have a great QB in Jordan Travis (3,214 passing yards and 31 TDs). Beat Oklahoma 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Tough schedule includes another date with LSU and road trips to Clemson and Florida.

These games will be pivotal and a true telling of what direction Florida State’s season heads in. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

Odds: +2200

9. Clemson Tigers

Clemson regained their status as ACC champions but a late-season defeat to South Carolina ended any CFP hopes.

They lost the Orange Bowl 31-14 to Tennessee but possess good talent across the board.

QB Cade Klubnik is destined to have an elite season, RB Will Shipley is another star and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is one of the best defensive players in college football.

Odds: +1400

10. Washington Huskies

QB Michael Penix Jr. returns for another year which cements the Huskies as a clear Pac-12 title contender which could finally see Washington end the conference’s CFP drought.

He’s a candidate to win the Heisman after throwing for 4,641 yards last year.

They won the Alamo Bowl, beating Texas 27-20 and appear good value at such high odds in the betting.

Odds: +5000

11. Texas Longhorns

Had some good moments throughout the season including beating Kansas State on the road but will be expecting more in Steve Sarkisian’s third year as head coach.

RB Bijan Robinson is gone but QB Quinn Ewers returns alongisde the highly touted Arch Manning.

They had one too many close defeats and could count themselves unlucky. The Longhorns lost 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl to Washington.

Odds: +1800

12. Tennessee Volunteers

Beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and capped off an impressive 11 win season against the Clemson Tigers by winning the Orange Bowl.

Star QB Hendon Hooker is now in the NFL with the Detroit Lions but Joe Milton (251 passing yards, 3 TDs in Orange Bowl) could be a Heisman contender.

Defense will need to take a step forward but look sure to pose a good challenge to Georgia for the SEC East championship.

Josh Heupel and his staff have recruited well.

Odds: +6600

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Started the season 0-2 before winning nine of their next 11 to close out the season including a 35-14 win over Clemson.

Won the Gator Bowl, beating South Carolina 45-38 to mark just the third time in the last 28 seasons that Notre Dame defeated another ranked team in a bowl game.

Marcus Freeman’s second year holds potential with QB Sam Hartman transferring from Wake Forest, who passed for 76 TDs in the last two seasons.

Tough schedule which includes USC, Clemson and Ohio State.

Odds: +4000

14. Utah Utes

Finished the season 10-4 and 7-2 in Pac-12 play for a three-way tie in second place and reached the Pac 12 Championship Game due to tiebreaking rules.

Beat number four ranked USC to win the conference championship.

Made a second consecutive appearance in the Rose Bowl but fell to defeat against Penn State.

Well coached group by Kyle Whittingham and QB Cam Rising is set for a comeback year after injuries forced him to miss both Rose Bowls.

Odds: +10000

15. Oregon Ducks

Humbling loss to Georgia began the season for Oregon but they regrouped nicely to win ten games including the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina.

Bo Nix returns at QB but questions remain over the team’s new offensive line.

Dan Lanning takes charge of his second season and will hope for a bit more luck this time around after losing out on the Pac 12 Championship by tiebreaker.

Odds: +5000

16. Kansas State Wildcats

Wildcats improved on their 8-5 record the previous year to finish 10-4 and defeated third ranked TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game, securing a first conference title since 2012 and seventh in program history.

Lost 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl to Alabama and the return of Will Howard at QB should be enough to help Kansas State challenge for another conference crown.

Losing Deuce Vaughn (1,558 rushing yards, 9 TDs) isn’t ideal though.

Odds: +20000

17. TCU Horned Frogs

Achieved a perfect 12-0 regular season record, a first undefeated regular season since 2010.

Beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and became the first Big 12 team to win a CFP game as well as the National Championship game.

Humiliating 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship.

Star QB Max Duggan departs to the NFL but Sonny Dykes performed a miracle in his first season as coach and who they can add in the transfer portal will be key.

Odds: +15000

18. Oregon State Beavers

Finished with a record of 10-3, becoming the third team in Oregon State history to achieve ten wins and accomplished the program’s second highest win percentage since 1967.

Undoubtedly one of the Pac-12 favorites as most of the offensive line returns alongside QB Ben Gulbranson and DJ Uiagalelei transfers from Clemson.

Odds: +20000

19. Wisconsin Badgers

Finished the season 7-6 for fifth place in the West division and received an invitation to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl where they defeated Oklahoma State 24-17.

Defense expected to be strong once again and former UNC OC Phil Longo takes on the role in Wisconsin.

Good coach in Luke Fickell but a return to a double-digit win season rests entirely on the offense’s success.

Odds: +8000

20. Oklahoma Sooners

Lost in the Cheez-It Bowl to Florida State and their 6-7 record marked the first time the Sooners finished with a losing record since 1998, led by first-year head coach Brent Venables.

Dillon Gabriel and Danny Stutsman are impressive talents who were featured on ESPN’s top 100 players for the 2023 season.

Odds: +6600

21. North Carolina Tar Heels

Started the season outside the top 25 but broke into the top 15 of the CFP before losing their final four games.

QB Drake Maye (4,321 passing yards, 45 TDs) returns and the offense shouldn’t find it hard to put points on the board with plenty of talent.

UNC’s season depends on defensive improvement as usual.

They lost the Holiday Bowl 28-27 to Oregon and the ACC Championship 39-10 to Clemson, not quite there yet.

Odds: +12500

22. Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels made it all the way to number seven before losing five of their last six games.

RB Quinshon Judkins and their good offensive line will help QB Jaxson Dart but their defense requires significant improvement.

Being in the same division as Alabama and LSU doesn’t help their cause. They lost in the Texas Bowl, falling to a 42-25 defeat to Texas Tech.

Odds: +15000

23. Texas A&M Aggies

Finished the season 5-7 to finish last in the conference’s West Division.

Their first losing season since 2009 and the first season the program failed to qualify for a bowl game since 2008 which led to the firing of offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher enters his sixth season at the helm. Freshman and former four-star offensive lineman Chase Visontis is competing for a starting spot already in a crucial campaign for the Aggies.

Odds: +4000

24. Tulane Green Wave

Finished the season 12-2 and defeated UCF to win the AAC championship, the school’s first conference championship since 1998 and its first AAC championship.

Beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, their first major bowl game since the 1940 Sugar Bowl.

Sure to be one of the top AAC contenders but will miss out on RB Tyjae Spears’ presence (205 yards in the Cotton Bowl) however QB Michael Pratt (3,010 passing yards, 478 rushing yards, 37 TDs) returns.

Odds: +20000

25. Iowa Hawkeyes

Overturned a 3-4 start to win four straight games and put themselves in position for a return to the Big Ten Championship game and retain the title but those plans were spoiled with a disappointing season finale loss at home to Nebraska.

Michigan transfer Cade McNamara could take over at QB.

They capped the season off with an impressive 21-0 victory against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Their offense requires improvement, whilst Jack Campbell departs on the other side. The defense will be boosted by the return of DB Cooper DeJean (5 INTs) though.

Odds: +15000

