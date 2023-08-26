College Football

When Does NCAA College Football Start? Full Opening Weekend Dates & Times

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 19238463 scaled 1
USATSI 19238463 scaled 1

Find out everything regarding the start of the new 2023 NCAA college football season here including full opening weekend dates and times for every fixture across the country.

When Does NCAA College Football Start?

‘Week 0’ kicks off the season on Saturday, August 26 with ten games on the schedule. The rest of the United States will begin the season in traditional Week 1 action five days later on Thursday, August 31 with several high profile games.

LSU-Florida State, Florida-Utah and Colorado-TCU highlight the key matchups on Week 1 that college football fans can’t wait to see.

However, Week 0 is just around the corner so we have those games to look forward to first. Scroll down to find the full schedule for the opening NCAAF showdowns of the 2023 season.

RELATED: Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season

NCAA College Football Week 0 Schedule

FCS vs. FCS
3:30 — North Alabama vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, AL) — ESPN

7 — Fordham at UAlbany — FloSports

7:30 — SC State vs. Jackson State (in Atlanta) — ABC

All Times p.m. ET

FBS vs. FBS
2:30 — Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin) — NBC/Peacock

5:30 — UTEP at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network

7 — UMass at New Mexico State — ESPN

7 — Ohio at San Diego State — Fox Sports 1

7:30 — Hawaii at Vanderbilt — SEC Network

8 — San Jose State at USC — Pac-12 Network

9 — FIU at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network

All Times p.m. ET

RELATED: Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season

Additionally, you can check out the latest Heisman Trophy odds as USC Trojans QB aims to become the first player to win the award in back-to-back years since Archie Griffin in 1975.

This is shaping up to be one of the best college football seasons in recent times which could see the Georgia Bulldogs become the first side since the 1930s to win three straight national championships.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
web 221202 caleb williams getty
College Football

LATEST Why Doesn’t Every College Football Team Play In Week 0?

Author image Joe Lyons  •  8min
r1161497 1296x729 16 9
College Football
BetNow College Football Betting Offer: Claim $300 In NCAAF Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  17min

The BetNow college football betting offer will give you $300 in NCAAF free bets for the upcoming Week 0 action. These free bets are available to use on any college…

rsz heisman winner caleb williams 120922 2 6b89c8d666ac401ba2ba3d4c4ae1e4b4
College Football
NCAA Football Today: College Football Schedule Saturday 26th August
Author image Joe Lyons  •  14min

The 2023 NCAA college football season is finally here and SportsLens are on hand to run you through each of the upcoming fixtures today, Saturday 26th August. NCAA Football Today:…

GettyImages 1440808170 1024x683 1
College Football
MyBookie College Football Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In NCAAF Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  16min
USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay
College Football
USC vs San Jose State Same Game Parlay Picks and Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  10min
USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Picks
College Football
USC vs San Jose State Player Prop Picks and Predictions For Week 0
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  11min
Highest Attendances in College Football
College Football
Highest Attendances in College Football and How They Compare to Other Sports
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  12min
Arrow to top