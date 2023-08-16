College Football

When Does NCAA College Football Start? Full Opening Weekend Dates & Times

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Find out everything regarding the start of the new 2023 NCAA college football season here including full opening weekend dates and times for every fixture across the country.

When Does NCAA College Football Start?

‘Week 0’ kicks off the season on Saturday, August 26 with ten games on the schedule. The rest of the United States will begin the season in traditional Week 1 action five days later on Thursday, August 31 with several high profile games.

LSU-Florida State, Florida-Utah and Colorado-TCU highlight the key matchups on Week 1 that college football fans can’t wait to see.

However, Week 0 is just around the corner so we have those games to look forward to first. Scroll down to find the full schedule for the opening NCAAF showdowns of the 2023 season.

RELATED: Top 25 College Football Teams Ahead Of The New Season

NCAA College Football Week 0 Schedule

FCS vs. FCS
3:30 — North Alabama vs. Mercer (in Montgomery, AL) — ESPN

7 — Fordham at UAlbany — FloSports

7:30 — SC State vs. Jackson State (in Atlanta) — ABC

All Times p.m. ET

FBS vs. FBS
2:30 — Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin) — NBC/Peacock

5:30 — UTEP at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network

7 — UMass at New Mexico State — ESPN

7 — Ohio at San Diego State — Fox Sports 1

7:30 — Hawaii at Vanderbilt — SEC Network

8 — San Jose State at USC — Pac-12 Network

9 — FIU at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network

All Times p.m. ET

RELATED: Georgia Bulldogs Favored To Retain NCAAF Championship For Third Consecutive Season

Additionally, you can check out the latest Heisman Trophy odds as USC Trojans QB aims to become the first player to win the award in back-to-back years since Archie Griffin in 1975.

This is shaping up to be one of the best college football seasons in recent times which could see the Georgia Bulldogs become the first side since the 1930s to win three straight national championships.

Arrow to top