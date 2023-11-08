On the surface, it would appear that Alex Pereira is the marginal betting favorite to defeat Jiri Prochazka this weekend for the vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Title at UFC 295. The famous Madison Square Garden in New York City takes centre stage as two of the UFC fighters thrown down in the octagon on Saturday night.

Who Will Win The Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira Fight?

Jiri Prochazka Fighter Profile Rank: #1 Light-Heavyweight

Age: 31

Country: Czech Republic

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 80” (203 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 29-3-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 1 Alex Pereira Fighter Profile Rank: #3 Light-Heavyweight

Age: 36

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 79” (200 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 8-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 2

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favoring the underdog, Jiri Prochazka, to win this fight against Alex Pereira and claim a knockout victory over the former UFC 185-pound king. If you are interested in the fight in a wagering capacity, then check out our exclusive Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira betting picks.

Best UFC 295 Free Bets & Betting Offers

What The Bookmakers Are Saying

According to the latest odds courtesy of Bovada, Alex Pereira is ever so slight betting favorite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -125. Jiri Prochazka is the +105 underdog with the best US sportsbooks to upset the Brazilian fighter and win the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title for the second time.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think ‘Poatan’ will be too strong and defeat ‘Denisa’ in this 205-pound title fight. Time will tell what happens on fight night, with both men looking to win a UFC world title for the second time.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Records Compared

Jiri Prochazka is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most entertaining and successful fighters in recent years in the UFC. Having only competed in three UFC fights, the Czech Republic MMA star has already beaten the likes of former champion Glover Teixeira, as well as former title contenders Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir.



The Czech fighter boasts an impressive 29-3-1 record in MMA, with his three losses all come early on in his career before his move to the UFC. He looks to further solidify himself as the best 2055-pound fighter in the world, having never actually lost his belt inside the octagon, rather he vacated it when suffering a lengthy injury.

Prochazka has won 28 of his 29 victories by stoppage too. This includes three submission victories and an emphatic 25 KO/TKO wins, with the other win on his resumé coming via decision. Prochazka really is an MMA phenomenon, as well as being the fighting pride of Czech Republic.

Alex Pereira in his own right is too one of the best fighters on the UFC roster. He is of course the former UFC middleweight king, having beaten long-reigning champion Israel Adesanya in their first UFC fight (third overall).

He has beaten some stellar names over the years, including the likes of former light-heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz, current middleweight champ Sean Strickland and of course Israel Adesanya to name but a few.

The Brazilian MMA phenom boasts a record of 8-2, with his only defeats in the UFC coming to Adesanya in their rematch. Can ‘Poatan’ add Jiri Prochazka to the list of victims he has beaten and claim yet another huge scalp? Only time will tell!

As of today for the main event at UFC 295, Alex Pereira is the -125 betting favorite to before a two-division UFC champion with the best live betting sites. The former light-heavyweight king, Jiri Prochazka, goes into this 205-pound title bout as the +105 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-time UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Prochazka vs Pereira fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the most evenly contested main event fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 295 main event between the two former UFC champions – Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira – UFC 295 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

📊 Records: Jiri Prochazka (29-3-1, 25 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (8-2, 6 KO’s)

📅 Date: November 11, 2023

🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.45 PM EST

🏆 Title: UFC Light-Heavyweight Title

📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

🎲 Fight Odds: Prochazka +105 | Pereira -125