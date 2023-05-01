Ahead of his 63rd professional fight this weekend, boxing fans want to know a little bit more about the personal life of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Here is everything you need to know about the Mexican’s love life.

Who Is Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s Wife?

Boxing fans are excited at the prospect of watching ‘Canelo’ back in action this weekend. The undisputed super-middleweight king defends his four belts against British challenger John Ryder this weekend at the Estadio Akron. The fighting pride of Mexico is set to fight in front of 50,000 screaming fans in Guadalajara this weekend in a homecoming bout.

Ahead of the fight, boxing fans want to know a bit more about ‘Canelo’ and his personal life. Well, here at SportsLens we can reveal that the 32-year-old is married to Fernanda Gomez.

Fernanda Gomez, the wife of boxing start ‘Canelo’, is a model and social media star. The Instagram influencer has over a million followers on the social media platform, as well as running a highly successful business too. She currently runs her own nail salon in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The fighting pride of Mexico and his wife, Fernanda Gomez, have reportedly been dating since 2016. The pair kept their romance private and out of the public eye for a while, before announcing they were having a child together. Their child, Maria, was born in December 2017.

Judging by the posts on social media, ‘Canelo’ and Gomez seem happily in love. They do seem to want to keep their private life out of the spotlight which is completely understandable, given how big a star ‘Canelo’ is and how much attention he already draws.

It is great to see that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez seems to have his personal life in a great place outside of the ring too. Not only is he winning inside the ropes, but he seems to be winning outside of them as well!

‘Canelo’ Alvarez & Fernanda Gomez Dating History

It is widely reported that ‘Canelo’ and Fernanda Gomez met at a charity gala back in 2016 where they instantly hit it off. Soon after their initial meeting, the pair began dating. Their relationship was kept private for a while, before the pair were spotted together out in the public eye.

The couple were spotted celebrating Canelo’s victory over Julio César Chávez Jr back in 2017 at Jewel Nightclub in Las Vegas. This was one of the first public sightings of Gomez and ‘Canelo’, with it obvious to fans then that the pair were together.

Whilst Gomez was pregnant with their child back in 2017, the couple split up for a brief period. However, the couple soon got back tog ether to continue their romance and have been together ever since.

Fernanda Gomez is now seen regularly sat at ringside for Canelo’s fight, cheering her man on from outside the ring. It seems that the pair are well and truly loved up with ‘Canelo’ happy to share some of his success with her.

Gomez and Alvarez then welcomed their first child together in December 2017, named Maria. This is in fact Canelo’s third child – he also has a daughter and a son from different relationships prior to his romance with Fernanda.

Finally, after several years of dating and having a baby together, ‘Canelo’ and Gomez got married in 2021 prior to the Mexican’s fight with Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders.

There are several photographs on Gomez’s social media accounts from her special day with her husband. On their wedding day, Gomez was seen wearing a sparkling dress and headpiece, matched with toddler Maria.

After photographs surfaced online of ‘Canelo’ and Gomez on their wedding day, the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) congratulated the pair on their special day saying:

“The WBO Family wishes lots of love and happiness to the recently married couple, Unified WBO Super Middleweight Champion Saúl ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Fernanda Gómez.”

‘Canelo’ himself hasn’t said much on his marriage or on his wedding day, but did speak briefly on his relationship with Gomez recently.

The famed Mexican boxing hero told BT Sport, “I feel way different, I am a happy man, more than before.”

If you are interested in who Canelo’s opponent this weekend is dating, then check out our article on who John Ryder’s is.

For now though, it’s great to see that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has both his life and career in tact. Boxing fans are excited to see ‘Canelo’ back in action this weekend in an attempt to secure his 59th professional boxing victory.

