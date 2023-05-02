Ahead of the biggest fight of his career this weekend against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of John Ryder. This includes Ryder’s net worth, career earnings, biggest career purse and his sponsorship deals. It’s safe to say that ‘The Gorilla’ has made a fair bit of money throughout his boxing career!

John Ryder Net Worth

John Ryder has been a professional boxer since making his debut back in 2010. He has been boxing consistently for over a decade in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed.

Despite having a few losses on his resumé and not being a huge name in boxing circles, John Ryder has solidified himself as one of the best super-middleweight fighters on the planet.

As of May 2023, it is reported that John Ryder’s net worth is $5 million (source: allfamousbirthdays.com).

More recently, Ryder’s purses for each of his fights has been growing, given the fact he is fighting better fighters in bigger boxing events. Despite losing five times in his career, Ryder is in the form of his life right now and is ready for the biggest fight of his life against ‘Canelo’ this weekend.

Not only does Canelo have a sizeable $5 million net worth, but he is also recognised as one of the best British boxers on the planet right now. Despite not being a household name in boxing circles, Ryder has certainly worked his way up the super-middleweight rankings and deserves his shot at glory against ‘Canelo’.

This figure of $5 million is likely to grow for the British boxer as his career goes on too, especially after receiving a career-high payday against the Mexican cash cow this Saturday night.

The net worth of ‘The Gorilla’ is sure to catapult even higher as his career rolls on, especially if he was to upset the apple cart and defeat the great ‘Canelo’ this weekend.

John Ryder Career Earnings

After 37 professional boxing fights, Ryders’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been around £400,000. This was reportedly how much Ryder earned for his last outing against Zach Parker last year. The 34-year-old won the fight after Parker was forced to pull out due to a broken hand.

Ryder also reportedly earned £400,000 for his world title fight against Callum Smith back in November 2019 (source: sportspayouts.com).

Ryder is yet to earn a payday of over £1 million, but that is set to change this coming weekend against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The British boxer is expected to earn somewhere in the region of $2 million for the ‘Canelo’ fight. More on this later.

The vast majority of Ryder’s income does of course come from prize fighting. However, he has a few sponsorship deals outside of the ring which will help his salary and net worth, but it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Gorilla’ the most money. More on Ryders’s endorsement deals later on.

With boxers you don’t really tend to have a salary as it depends on how many fights they have in a year or how active they are and at what level they are fighting. As the 34-year-old is now a world level fighter and fights fairly regularly (roughly twice a year), his salary is estimated to be around £600,000 annually.

This means that all in all, John Ryder’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of £5 million.

John Ryder Boxing Fight Pay (Last 10) – Breakdown:

Ryder vs Parker – £400,000

Ryder vs Jacobs – £300,000

Ryder vs Jurko – £300,000

Ryder vs Guy – £275,000

Ryder vs Smith – £400,000

Ryder vs Akkaway – £350,000

Ryder vs Sirotkin – £300,000

Ryder vs Cox – £150,000

Ryder vs Nielsen – £150,000

Ryder vs Fielding – £200,000

Purse info gather from sportspayouts.com

It is fair to say that John Ryder isn’t short of a pound or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career develops and he continues to feature in big fights. Do not be surprised to see these earnings catapult in the aftermath of the ‘Canelo’ fight, especially if Ryder were to win and cause the upset.

John Ryder Fight Purse vs Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

According to Sports Payouts, John Ryder is set to earn upward of $3.8 million for his fight this weekend against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Saturday night will the British boxing hero walk to the ring for the 38th time as a professional. His official fight purse is estimated to be around $2 million. However, with additional add-ons through sponsorship, endorsements and other revenue streams, that figure is set to increase to $3.8 million.

Not only that, but ‘The Gorilla’ is expected to take home a 30% share of the pay-per-view as well this weekend. Depending on how many people buy the PPV, Ryder could be rewarded with another million or two on top of his guaranteed purse.

Again, once the gate numbers are calculated, the 34-year-old will once again be paid an additional fee. As the fight is at the Estadio Akron, a stadium with a capacity of around 50,000, ‘Canelo’ will of course earn the lion share of the gate revenue. However, Ryder will earn his share of the gate too and could earn another few hundred thousand dollars.

Not bad for punching someone in the face for 36 minutes!

John Ryder — Record and Bio

Age: 34

Ranking: #3 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 72″ (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 32-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18

Fights Won by Decision: 17

John Ryder Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of John Ryder’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns his fair share of money outside of the ring too. These sponsorships deals from outside of the ring are a big player in boosting Ryder’s net worth and salary.

The 34-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with sports company Lonsdale. ‘The Gorilla’ inked the deal back in 2012 with Lonsdale, who provide equipment for Ryder’s training schedule and have also provided the super-middleweight contender with his gloves in recent fights.

Not only is this endorsement deal with Lonsdale a big earner for ‘The Gorilla’, but he is also currently endorsed by the likes of Wow Hydrate, Elite Scaffolding and Ris Rainham. Is is unknown exactly how much these various sponsors John Ryder to endorse their brands, but it is sure to be a tidy amount!

All in all, John Ryder’s four main sponsorship deals certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays Ryder the most money and his biggest purses.

