Ahead of the biggest fight of his life this weekend against the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into John Ryder’s career thusfar. Read on to find out more about his boxing record, how many knockouts he has and his record in world title fights.

John Ryder Boxing Record

John Ryder returns to action this weekend as he challenges for all four world title belts in the super-middleweight division against the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Saturday night is being billed as a homecoming bout in Guadalajara, Mexico for ‘Canelo’, with John Ryder confident of pulling off the huge upset on his travels.

The British boxer was last seen in action when defeating Zach Parker back in November last year. This was a fight ‘The Gorilla’ was the underdog in, but due to Parker sustaining a broken hand in the fourth round, Ryder won the fight. Although the ending was controversial, Ryder was boxing well and looked the better fighter in the ring on the night.

Now, the 34-year-old is back in action for the first time this year as he aims to pull off one of the biggest upsets in history by defeating ‘Canelo’ in his own back yard.

Up to now, ‘The Gorilla’ boasts a strong boxing record of 32-5. The British boxer has been a professional since 2010, having boxed for over a decade now. He has risen his way up the rankings, all the way up to world title contention now.

Going into this fight, Ryder has won 32 of his 37 fights, suffering just five defeats throughout his entire career. Of these 32 wins, Ryder had won 18 of them via knockout. Now, that record could once again improve if Ryder is to pull off the upset and defeat the great ‘Canelo’ for all four super-middleweight belts.

Ryder is firmly up against it this weekend as he faces one of the best fighters of the modern era in Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Canelo’s only defeats have come at the hands of Floyd Mayweather and Dmitrii Bivol up at light-heavyweight. Hence why ‘Canelo’ is odds on to beat John Ryder via knockout on Saturday night with the best offshore gambling sites. However, stranger things have happened.

Throughout his 37 fight career, John Ryder has captured some huge wins along the way. Of course, he has suffered a few losses too, but he has most certainly bounced back from those defeats.

Ryder won his first 15 fights as a professional boxer in the middleweight division before running into a fellow undefeated fighter in the shape of Billy Joe Saunders. Saunders handed Ryder the first loss of his career back in September 2013 for the British and Commonwealth Middleweight Titles.

Ryder then bounced back with five straight wins before suffering the second loss of his career to Nick Blackwell. This is the only knockout defeat on Ryder’s resumé, having been halted in seven rounds. Ryder’s next defeat came to Jack Arnfield in what ended up being his final fight at 160-pounds before moving up to super-middleweight.

‘The Gorilla’ lost his second fight at 168-pounds to Rocky Fielding for the British Super-Middleweight Title, before then going on an impressive four fight knockout streak prior to getting his maiden world title shot.

Ryder then challenged Callum Smith for the WBA-Super & WBC Diamond Super-Middleweight Titles in November 2019. The fight resulted in Smith getting a hometown decision and winning on all three judges’ scorecards. However, a lot of people had Ryder winning the fight and believed he deserved to be crowned the new champion of the world on the night. It just wasn’t to be.

After suffering the fifth loss of his career to Callum Smith, Ryder is undefeated since then. The London man has won his last four fights, including wins over the likes of Zach Parker and the former world champion, Daniel Jacobs.

Ryder is in the form of his life right now and certainly deserves his shot at world title glory against the biggest star in the sport. Ryder undoubtedly faces his toughest test as he walks to the ring with ‘Canelo’ standing in front of him. However, if he pulls off the unthinkable, John Ryder quickly becomes one of the biggest stars in the entire sport.

That takes us up to now in the career of John Ryder. He aims to become world champion at the second time of asking this weekend against the great Mexican. Ryder is quite clearly an incredible fighter and a serious talent inside the ring, and has every chance of being the man to end Canelo’s reign at super-middleweight.

At 34-years-old, ‘The Gorilla’ is nearing the end of his career, but could also have some big nights left in him before he hangs the gloves up. Who knows, depending on Saturday night’s result against ‘Canelo’, John Ryder could even call it a day sooner than we first imagined. He certainly has lots left to give to the sport and is more than capable of winning a few more big fights from now until the end of his career, whenever that may be.

