UFC fans around the world want to know a bit more about the Czech Republic MMA superstar, Jiri Prochazka, and his personal life. For example, who is Prochazka’s girlfriend? Here is everything you need to know about the former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion’s love life.

Who Is Jiri Prochazka’s Girlfriend?

UFC fans cannot wait to see ‘Denisa’ back in action in the main event at UFC 295, as he faces Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC Light-Heavyweight Title. However, people are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Jiri Prochazka is now single according to reports.

The former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion is said to be single now, having previously been in a long-term relationship.

There has been lots of speculation that Prochazka may in fact still be dating, but that he prefers to keep his love life under wraps. However, this cannot be confirmed and as far as reports are concerned. Therefore, it is rumored that Jiri Prochazka is indeed a single man.

Although it now seems Prochazka is single, he was in fact in a long-term relationship in the past with a woman called Kamila Kordulikova. More on their relationship a bit later on.

It’s fair to say that Jiri Prochazka is far more concerned right now at becoming a two-time UFC champion, rather than focusing on his live life.

Who Is Jiri Prochazka’s Ex-Girlfriend Kamila Kordulikova?

Despite now being a single man, it is common knowledge that Jiri Prochazka was in fact previously in a long-term relationship with Kamila Kordulikova.

Due to Prochazka’s private nature, not much is known about his ex-girlfriend apart from the fact she is a lawyer. Prochazka and Kordulikova were dating for several years, before splitting up around the time the Czech MMA fighter first signed for the UFC.

However, the pair did get back together prior to Prochazka’s maiden UFC Light-Heavyweight Title fight against Glover Teixeira. As you can see in the above photograph, Prochazka is pictured with ex-girlfriend Kamila. However, shortly after his UFC title victory at UFC 275, the pair split up for good.

It is evident now that Pereira has moved on from his previous relationship and is fully focused on his MMA career.

Prochazka isn’t letting anything get in the way of him becoming a two-time UFC champion. He is up against it as he faces Alex Pereira in the main event at UFC 295, but he could well cement his legacy with another title victory on Saturday night.

Be sure to claim the various UFC betting offers and MMA free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to Jiri Prochazka’s next fight.