Kansas City Chiefs Twitter Vs San Francisco 49ers Twitter: Who Wins The Super Bowl LVIII Social Media Battle?

Ben Horlock
Sports Editor
5 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are heading to Super Bowl LVIII, but which team can boast the most followers on social media?

The Chiefs overcame the Baltimore Ravens 17 to 10 in their AFC Championship game, ensuring their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years.

The 49ers produced a brilliant second-half comeback to beat the Detroit Lions 34 to 31; sealing their place in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020.

It will also be a repeat of Super Bowl LIV, which saw the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31 to 20. Ahead of this year’s extravaganza, we take a closer look at the social media following for both teams.

Kansas City Chiefs Twitter

The Kansas City Chiefs Twitter account has just under 2.5 million followers. This total will likely increase in the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs have approximately the same number of followers on Facebook, with 3.5 million followers on Instagram as well. In fact, it’s likely that all three social media platforms will see an increase in accounts following them.

Since confirming their spot at the Super Bowl, the Chiefs most ‘liked’ tweet read simply: ‘WE’RE GOING BACK TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!’

At the time of writing, the post has accumulated a hugely impressive 84k likes. If the Chiefs go on to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, the numbers will probably be treble that for the first Tweet they post.

49ers Twitter

The San Francisco 49ers Twitter account currently boasts just over 2.4m followers. Not too far behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Similar to the Chiefs, the 49ers Twitter account and all social platforms will more than likely gain more followers in the run up to Super Bowl LVIII.

On Facebook, the 49ers have approximately 4m followers. This is considerably more than the Chiefs which may or may not come as a surprise to some.

For Instagram, the 49ers have 3.3m followers which is roughly 200k less than the Chiefs. Overall, the 49ers have 9.7m social media followers compared to the Chiefs 9.3m.

Chiefs Twitter

Between now and when Super Bowl LVIII starts, expecting nothing else posted on the Kansas City Chiefs Twitter account other than content surrounding the extravaganza.

For any sports team on the planet who has such a huge event to look forward to, it’s the perfect opportunity to provide timely and effective posts; and the Chiefs will be no different.

Expect to see slick graphics, highlight videos and a mixture of player/coach interviews. You will also likely see plenty of retweets from celebrity fans wishing them well etc.

Maybe even Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes will be amongst those wishing the Chiefs luck, online and in person at the Allegiant Stadium.

49ers Player Twitter

Naturally, the San Francisco 49ers Twitter account is getting firmly into Super Bowl LVIII mode as they seek to gain revenge for their defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Even 49ers fan and US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulated the team on reaching the Super Bowl, which was promptly retweeted from the official account.

49ers players on Twitter had been relatively humble after their NFC Championship victory, but the official account did repost George Kittle’s tweet.

The tight end simply posted: ‘Bang bang’ after the win over the Detroit Lions. It has since gone on to secure 26k likes and 2k retweets.

Travis Kelce Twitter

Travis Kelce‘s Twitter following has skyrocketed in recent months, ever since he started dating singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Their relationship started to gain global attention in September 2023, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end now has approximately 1.1m Twitter followers.

That figure is just under half of what the official Chiefs account boasts on the same social media platform. Dating Swift really does pay off!

Some of Kelce’s most notable followers include NBA legend LeBron James, singer and actor Justin Timberlake as well as teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes Twitter

Patrick Mahomes‘ Twitter following currently stands at 2.5m, which makes him one of the most popular NFL stars on the platform.

The Kansas City Chiefs hero is already one of the finest quarterbacks in the sport’s history, winning two Super Bowls and two Super Bowl MVP awards.

Mahomes will be absolutely vital to the Chiefs chances in Las Vegas on February 11. This will be his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years.

If he can lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl success, it really wouldn’t be a surprise to see all of his social media followers increase. Especially Twitter.

Taylor Swift Twitter

Taylor Swift’s Twitter following is truly incredible. She is the fourth-highest followed musician on the platform and has approximately 95m followers to date.

Swift has more followers than the likes of Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and, er, Donald Trump. The singer-songwriter would have gained a substantial amount of new fans on Twitter since dating Travis Kelce.

She really is one of the most influential and popular celebrities in the world and her presence alone is why the Kansas City Chiefs win the social media battle against the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift has watched her partner 12 times this season with the Super Bowl set to be the 13th, which is apparently her favourite number. A good omen?

 

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
