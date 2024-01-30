American Football

Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost To Attend NFL’s Biggest Game in 2024?

super bowl stadium 800x500 2a7ec7d60a
According to various sites, Super Bowl ticket prices are set to be the most expensive ever – but just how much does it cost to attend the NFL’s biggest game this year?Super Bowl LVIII will take place in a couple of weeks on Sunday, February 11. The San Francisco 49ers take on defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

As always, tickets to one of world sport’s biggest events are hard to come by. But for those able to afford a trip to Vegas, it’ll cost fans more than ever to attend.

Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for Super Bowl 2024 are crazy. On ticket resale website Seat Geek, the average ticket price is $12,082.

The cheapest ticket on Seat Geek was listed at $9,858 on Monday, with prices up 36% on last year’s prices during the same period.

This year’s Las Vegas destination is believed to play a part in this year’s price increase. The glitz and glamour of a Vegas showdown appears to be attracting even more would-be fans.

Though not relevant this year, having a team from the host city playing in the Super Bowl has historically boosted prices significantly.

In 2022, Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles saw the Rams play in their home city. This bumped average prices up to $10,322.

And when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs on their home field in 2021, average prices hit $11,840.

Part of the NFL’s officially licensed ticketing platforms, Seat Geek partners with the league to assure customers of authenticity.

The official ticket marketplace of the NFL is Ticketmaster. On their website, the cheapest Super Bowl ticket price for 2024 is $8,333.

If that wasn’t expensive enough, their highest ticket price at the time of writing is an eye-watering $47,500.

2024 Super Bowl Ticket Prices Increase

In the past few years, there’s been a sharp increase in Super Bowl ticket prices. With this year’s average at $12,082, Super Bowl LVIII is set to eclipse the cost of two recent games that featured teams playing in their own cities.
Past five Super Bowl average resale ticket prices, two weeks before the event:

  • 2023 Super Bowl LVII (Chiefs vs. Eagles), Glendale, Arizona  — $8,907
  • 2022 Super Bowl LVI (Rams vs. Bengals), Los Angeles, California — $10,322
  • 2021 Super Bowl LV (Buccaneers vs. Chiefs), Tampa, Florida — $11,840 (reduced capacity)
  • 2020 Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers), Miami, Florida — $6,569
  • 2019 Super Bowl LIII (Patriots vs. Rams), Atlanta, Georgia — $5,329

*Data from Seat Geek

Prices for Super Bowl tickets often spike immediately after the conference championship games. They then usually decline slightly in the build up to the main event.

According to Seat Geek, 27% of ticket interest this year comes from California. The 49ers will no doubt bring a huge following over the border into Nevada.

After California, sales came predominantly from Texas (13%), Nevada (10%), Kansas City (7%) and Florida (5%).

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

With quarterback Brock Purdy leading the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes once again leads the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have already been the centre of attention this season after tight end Travis Kelce began dating pop icon Taylor Swift.

Swift has attended several games, and brings the eyes of a whole new fanbase to this year’s Super Bowl.

With a concert in Tokyo a day earlier, it’s unknown if Taylor Swift will be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII, but fans will be looking out for her.

