Super Bowl LVIII will take place in a couple of weeks on Sunday, February 11. The San Francisco 49ers take on defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

As always, tickets to one of world sport’s biggest events are hard to come by. But for those able to afford a trip to Vegas, it’ll cost fans more than ever to attend.

Super Bowl LVIII Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for Super Bowl 2024 are crazy. On ticket resale website Seat Geek, the average ticket price is $12,082.

The cheapest ticket on Seat Geek was listed at $9,858 on Monday, with prices up 36% on last year’s prices during the same period.

This year’s Las Vegas destination is believed to play a part in this year’s price increase. The glitz and glamour of a Vegas showdown appears to be attracting even more would-be fans.

Though not relevant this year, having a team from the host city playing in the Super Bowl has historically boosted prices significantly.

In 2022, Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles saw the Rams play in their home city. This bumped average prices up to $10,322.

And when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Kansas City Chiefs on their home field in 2021, average prices hit $11,840.

Part of the NFL’s officially licensed ticketing platforms, Seat Geek partners with the league to assure customers of authenticity.

The official ticket marketplace of the NFL is Ticketmaster. On their website, the cheapest Super Bowl ticket price for 2024 is $8,333.

If that wasn’t expensive enough, their highest ticket price at the time of writing is an eye-watering $47,500.