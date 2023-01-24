Site News

When is the AFC Championship Game, What Time is Kick Off and What is the Venue

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Burrow and Mahomes
It will be the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Cincinatti Bengals this weekend in the AFC Championship match, with the winner taking on either the Eagles or the 49ers in Super Bowl LVII.

After 18 games this season, we have finally reached the last two weeks of the NFL season and ahead of the AFC Championship game this Sunday, we take a look at how you can watch the game and all the information you need ahead of the playoff.

When is the AFC Championship Game?

The AFC Championship will see a rematch of last years game, when the Bengals managed to edge past Kansas City in a thrilling Championship game, before they were brought back down to earth by the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Both of these sides meet after 18 games played this season, with the Bengals pulling off an upset in the Divisional Round to knock out the Bills, while the Chiefs enjoyed a victory against the Jaguars to qualify for the Championship game for a second year in a row.

The AFC Championship game this year is taking place on Sunday 29th January, with the match scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm E.T.

ALSO SEE: Patrick Mahomes ‘Doing OK’ And Is Expecting To Play Vs Bengals

What is the Venue For The AFC Championship Game?

There was lots of controversy around the AFC Championship game tickets last week, as Bills fans bought their tickets for a Championship game that would be held at a neutral venue if they beat the Bengals in the Divisional Round.

Despite the tickets all selling, the Bills did not perform against the Bengals and so it is Cincinatti who will meet the Chiefs in an all important AFC Championship game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

How to Watch The AFC Championship Game

For those looking to watch the game on live television, CBS will be showing the full match with Jim Nance, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson hosting the show.

Those viewers looking to stream the game are in luck, as new streaming service Paramount+ will be showing the game live, as well as CBS Live TV, CBS mobile app and fubo TV.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku
