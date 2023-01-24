Patrick Mahomes ‘Doing OK’ and is Expecting To Play Vs Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has provided a positive update on Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury ahead of the AFC Championship game with the Bengals this Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes limping off the pitch with an ankle injury during just the second quarter was the last thing that any Chiefs fan wanted to see last weekend, but the QB made a second half return to the field against the Jaguars despite his clear discomfort.

The superstar was forced to take an x-ray during the game and even though he insisted that the injury was ok to play on, the results of the scan showed a high ankle sprain.

Mahomes was able to play through the second half despite repeatedly wincing in pain and was even able to hold on for a Chiefs win that earned them a match with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship round this Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Mahomes clearly only had one thing on his mind even with his injury and that was winning the game at all costs.

“I’m not coming out of a playoff game unless they take me out.

“I did not want to go, they kind of gave me the ultimatum of I was not going back in the game unless I went in the locker room, they tried to take care of me but it’s going to take a lot to keep me out of a football game.”

Even with his high ankle sprain, Mahomes is determined to play in the Championship game this weekend and the good news for Chiefs fans is it looks like he will play, as head coach Andy Reid provided a positive update on his QB:

“He’s worked hard in the treatment and is doing OK. He told you guys. He mentioned to you that he’s going to play. That’s his mindset. Then we’ll just take it day by day and see how he does.”

Despite the positive update, the coach said it’s “too early in the process” to know if Mahomes will practice on Wednesday, although the injury is not as bad as his 2019 ankle issue.

Every Chiefs fan around the world will be sending their prayers to Mahomes ahead of this weekend, as he faces a race to get fit for the AFC Championship game vs Cincinatti on Sunday.

