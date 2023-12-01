UFC

UFC Fight Night Tickets: What Price Are Tickets For UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan headlines this stellar UFC Fight Night card on Saturday in a lightweight contest. The fight goes down on Saturday night from the Moody Center, Austin, Texas – but just how much much is a ticket for UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?

How Much Is A Ticket For UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?

The Moody Center in Austin, Texas takes centre stage as the UFC are in town for their latest UFC Fight Night card.

The 155-pound bout between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan of course headlines this UFC Fight Night event, with plenty of stellar fights on the undercard including some big names. These include the likes of Bobby Green, Sean Brady, Miesha Tate, Kelvin Gastelum, Rob Font and Deiveson Figueiredo to name but a few.

The Moody Center has a rough capacity of 15,000, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. Tickets for UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan in fact range from as little as $129, right up to as much as $2,004.

The $129 dollar tickets for this UFC Fight Night are of course the further away from the ring, up at the top of the arena, quite far away from the action. The most expensive tickets are the inner ringside ones, which are priced at $2,004 maximum.

There are of course various different sections in the area, and the price of a UFC Fight Night ticket depends on where your seat is situated inside the Moody Center arena.

How Does The Price Compare To Previous UFC Fight Night’s?

These ticket prices are pretty expensive, given the fact that the fight isn’t for a UFC title. However, you could argue that the UFC are such a big brand in MMA now that they can charge more or less whatever price they want.

Last week’s UFC Fight Night was of course Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig, which went down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the UFC Apex is the purpose built arena at the UFC headquarters, Dana White allowed a select number of fans to attend at a premium price.

Ticket prices for standard UFC Fight Night cards range from around $120 dollars, up to $2,500. The average price of a UFC Fight Night ticket is around $674, which is still quote expensive if you are a fan wanting to watch the UFC as a hobby.

Prior to the UFC Fight Night main event, Arman Tsarukyan is the -275 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Beneil Dariush on the other hand goes into the bout as the +225 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

