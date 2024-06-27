MMA

Alex Pereira And Nate Diaz React To Conor McGregor’s Broken Toe That Rules ‘The Notorious’ Out Of UFC 303

Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 303 earlier this month with an injury, but he has since received support from past rivals after revealing his broken toe.

Old Rival Nate Diaz Shows Support For Conor McGregor

After posting a picture of his broken toe last week McGregor pulled out of his UFC return, much to the disappointment of fans across the world, but other fighters have been quick to show their support for the Irishman.

One of McGregor’s oldest rivals, Nate Diaz, came out with his support for the Notorious and he even sympathised with the Irishman’s injury.

“I think I wouldn’t want to fight until I’m 100 per cent ready to rock too, because in the past I’ve done all kinds of s*** I shouldn’t have done.

“So, I think he learned from experience and all these inexperienced people out there talking s***, just speaking for their inexperience.”

“They’re going to have to deal with the criticism until the fight gets done, but I think it’ll happen, and it’ll all be good.”

Diaz and McGregor have met twice in the Octagon so far, with the Notorious earning his revenge in 2016 just months after Diaz ended McGregor’s long winning streak with a rear naked choke hold.

Alex Pereira Responds

With McGregor withdrawing from his UFC 303 clash against Michael Chandler, Brazilian Alex Pereira is set to headline the event in his place, with a bout against former light heavyweight champ Jiří Procházka.

Pereira was questioned about McGregor during one of his final press conferences ahead of his fight on Saturday 29th of June and the current light heavyweight champ was quick to praise the UFC icon.

“I can never judge people’s pain, and it’s different scenarios, different situations,” Pereira said at Wednesday’s UFC 303 media day.

“He made his name, he made his money, and I’m kind of halfway there. I fought with a broken toe in my situation, but maybe if I were in his situation, maybe I would’ve not fought, so I can’t judge.”

Despite his injury, Conor McGregor has assured fans he will be back in no time at all with plans to still fight Chandler this summer with a target date of August or September.

