UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Paul Kelly
A compelling UFC lightweight bout sees Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush battle it out over five rounds on Saturday night. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan, including the date, venue, US start time and the full fight card.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan – Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
  • 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 2, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275

Above is everything you need to know about the UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan event on Saturday, December 2.

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan is the headline attraction at UFC Fight Night on Saturday from the Moody Center, Austin, Texas. The fight is an five round contest in the lightweight division.

Arman Tsarukyan goes into the main event as the betting favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Beneil Dariush is of course the betting underdog with the best UFC betting sites, despite being the higher ranked fighter at 155-pounds.

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan: UFC Fight Night Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC lightweight clash live from the Moody Center on ESPN/ESPN+, provided you are a subscriber to the channel. The Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight will likely get underway at approx. 10:30pm EST.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Moody Center, Austin, Texas on Saturday night for UFC on ESPN: Dariush vs Tsarukyan. The main event is a compelling lightweight bout, with potential title implications in 2024 for the winner.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have an impact on other divisions next year too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 5
Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3
Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo Bantamweight 3
Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum Welterweight 3
Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva Lightweight 3
Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Miesha Tate vs Julia Avila Women’s Bantamweight 3
Zach Reese vs Cody Brundage Middleweight 3
Drakkar Klose vs Joe Solecky Lightweight 3
Steve Garcia vs Melquizael Costa Featherweight 3
Rodolfo Bellato vs Ihor Potieria Light-Heavyweight 3
Wellington Turman vs Jared Gooden Welterweight 3
Veronica Hardy vs Jamey-Lyn Horth Women’s Flyweight 3
