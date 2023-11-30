UFC

Where To Watch UFC Fight Night – How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Live Stream

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arman Tsarukyan UFC
Arman Tsarukyan UFC

A compelling UFC lightweight battle between Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush takes centre stage at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan on Saturday. With the fight almost upon us, we thought it best to put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a UFC Fight Night live stream for free.

In order for you to ensure you don’t skip on any of the action, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

Watch UFC 295 Live With Bovada Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

 Watch UFC 295 Live Stream Now

How To Access UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Live Stream For Free

With so many pay-per-view shows now in the UFC, as well as regular UFC Fight Night’s, it can be quite an arduous and expensive task to watch all of the big fights.

Fear not, for our US sportsbook pick for the UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan main event fight, Bovada, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming.

With a loaded range of Darisuh vs Tsarukyan betting markets to choose from, now is also the optimal time to make the most of Bovada’s $750 welcome offer for new players.

This means that although a lot of big UFC events are pay-per-view, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with Bovada’s sportsbook today.

How To Claim Your Bovada 75% Bonus:

  1. Join Bovada Here
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus ($750)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected Prochazka vs Pereira live stream for FREE

Why Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Watch UFC 295 Live With Bovada Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

Valid in ALL US States, t&cs apply, 18+

 Watch UFC 295 Live Stream Now

Why Choose Bovada For UFC Fight Night Live Streaming?

  • Free UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Live Streaming
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $750 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, Bovada will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at Bovada, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On UFC Props: Access UFC Fight Night prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

Moneyline Betting Odds

  • Beneil Dariush @ +225
  • Arman Tsarukyan @ -275
Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

