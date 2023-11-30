UFC

UFC Fight Night Betting Picks: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 2
UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 2

UFC Fight Night is almost upon us as Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan headlines this UFC on ESPN card on Saturday, December 2 from the Moody Center, Austin, Texas. Read on as we have got you covered with UFC betting picks for the main event, as well as key info for this UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan – Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
  • 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 2, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Preview

A stellar main event for this UFC Fight Night card sees a compelling lightweight contest at the top of the bill between Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush. This fight has serious implications going forward at 155-pounds, with both of these men hoping for a title shot at some stage in 2024.

In Beneil Dariush you have a man who came agonisingly close to securing a UFC Lightweight Title shot last year, but fell at the last hurdle as he was defeated by Charles Oliveira. He aims to bounce back this weekend and make a run back at the 155-pound title in  the next 12 months.

On the other side of the octagon, you have Arman Tsarukyan. He comes into this fight fresh off the back of two stellar wins. His only defeats in the UFC have come to lightweight king Islam Makhachev, and Mateusz Gamrot last June in a real 50/50 fight.

The Armenian/Russian fighter is the slight favorite with the best US sportsbooks, presenting some huge value when selecting your UFC Fight Night bets.

On paper, this is a truly compelling fight and can be billed a true 50/50, despite the best US betting apps favoring the younger, fresher fighter. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists in the world at 155-pounds!

It’s almost fight night. Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan goes down this Saturday night at UFC Fight Night from the Moody Center, Austin, Texas and is simply not to be missed!

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Betting Pick

Arman Tsarukyan comes into this UFC Fight Night main event as the -275 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he is on a strong winning run and is the younger, fresher fighter.

However, although he is the +225 underdog with the best high-payout sportsbooks in the main event at UFC Fight Night, here at SportsLens we are favoring Beneil Dariush to make a successful return to the octagon following his first UFC defeat in five years to Charles Oliveira.

Beneil Dariush was on a eight fight winning run before losing to Oliveira, and looked like he was next in line for a title shot at 155-pounds. He has some great wins in the UFC, including a victory of Mateusz Gamrot last year – the same fighter who beat Tsarukyan.

It is understandable that he is the underdog, but Dariush has the skills to defeat Tsarukyan and throw his name back into the hat for a lightweight title shot next year. If he is to win, it is likely to be via decision or submission. We are edging towards a decision victory for the Iran born, now California resident.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Prediction: Beneil Dariush to Win by Decision @ +550 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Odds

  • Beneil Dariush to Win @ +225
  • Beneil Dariush to Win via KO/TKO @ +700
  • Beneil Dariush to Win via Submission @ +1100
  • Beneil Dariush to Win via Decision @ +550
  • Arman Tsarukyan to Win @ -275
  • Arman Tsarukyan to Win via KO/TKO @ +140
  • Arman Tsarukyan to Win via Submission @ +1000
  • Arman Tsarukyan to Win via Decision @ +220
  • Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is UFC Fight Night: Dariush  vs Tsarukyan?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 10:30PM EST, Moody Center, Austin, Texas

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are an ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC lightweight clash live from Austin, Texas on ESPN/ESPN+, provided you are a subscriber to the channel.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the channel.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Beneil Dariush — Record and Bio

  • Rank: #4 Lightweight
  • Age: 34
  • Country: America
  • Height: 5’10” (178 cm)
  • Reach: 72” (183 cm)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 22-5-1
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5
  • Fights Won by Submission: 8
  • Fights Won by Decision: 9

Amran Tsarukyan — Record and Bio

  • Rank: #8 Lightweight
  • Age: 27
  • Country: Armenia/Russia
  • Height: 5’7″ (170 cm)
  • Reach: 72” (183 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 20-3
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 8
  • Fights Won by Submission: 5
  • Fights Won by Decision: 7

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Moody Center, Austin, Texas on Saturday night for UFC on ESPN: Dariush vs Tsarukyan. The main event is a compelling lightweight bout, with potential title implications in 2024 for the winner.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have an impact on other divisions next year too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 5
Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3
Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo Bantamweight 3
Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum Welterweight 3
Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva Lightweight 3
Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Miesha Tate vs Julia Avila Women’s Bantamweight 3
Zach Reese vs Cody Brundage Middleweight 3
Drakkar Klose vs Joe Solecky Lightweight 3
Steve Garcia vs Melquizael Costa Featherweight 3
Rodolfo Bellato vs Ihor Potieria Light-Heavyweight 3
Wellington Turman vs Jared Gooden Welterweight 3
Veronica Hardy vs Jamey-Lyn Horth Women’s Flyweight 3
