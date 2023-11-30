UFC

Are There Any Belts On The Line At UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan This Saturday Night?

Wondering what belts are on the line in the UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan fight this Saturday? Read on to find out all you need to know about the fight and what is up for grabs in the main event.

What Is On The Line At UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?

A compelling UFC lightweight contest takes centre stage at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan headline the latest UFC Fight Night card on Saturday.

Dariush is the #4 ranked fighter at lightweight and looks to bounce back to winning ways following his first defeat in five years at the hands of former lightweight king Charles Oliveira.

Standing in his way is the #8 ranked 155-pound fighter in the UFC, Arman Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan is the heavy favorite with the best UFC betting sites, despite being the lower ranked fighter.

The fight of course headlines this huge UFC Fight Night show in Austin, Texas, with huge implications for the lightweight division going forward. Despite there being no belts on the line at such, there still is a lot on the line. A win here for either man and they throw themselves right into the title picture in 2024.

In the lead up to the main event fight at UFC Fight Night, Arman Tsarukyan is the -275 betting favorite to make it three wins on the spin with the best US sportsbooks. This of course means that Beneil Dariush goes into this 155-pound bout as the +225 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC Fight Night main event between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan – Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
  • 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 2, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275
