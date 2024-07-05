MMA

Alexander Volkanovski Names Two Fights He’d Like To Have At Lightweight: “Lets Have Some Fun”

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Volkanovski
Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is keen to make his return to the octagon after back to back defeats in the past year and he has named two fights he thinks would be ‘exciting’ for him as a lightweight. 

Alexander Volkanovski Wants Oliveira Or Poirier Clash

Although he is coming off his first ever back to back defeats in the UFC, Australian Alexander Volkanovski is still one of the most formidable fighters in both the lightweight and featherweight division.

Speaking this week ahead of UFC 304 Volkanovski made his future intentions clear, saying that he wants to have ‘fun’ in the lightweight division while he waits for an appropriate title fight in the featherweight division.

“For me right now, what excites me?” Volkanovski said. “The things that excite me in featherweight, it’s just the belt, obviously the rematch and the belt, right? That’s big. I’m still that competitor where like, all right, this is my division. I’m getting it back. I want that win back, things like that. And so it’s gonna be there, but then at lightweight, it’s like, let’s have some fun while we’re waiting.

“I was like, ‘Oh, well, alright, I’m gonna fight a lightweight, give me exciting fights…’”

There has been many names linked to a fight against Volkanovski in the lightweight division, but the most exciting prospect for the 35-year-old could be a clash against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira.

“I want an exciting fighter like a Charles Oliveira,” Volkanovski reiterated.

“Charles Oliveira… there’s a lot of, there’s exciting fights that I would love to do while I’m waiting as well. So yeah, just whatever excites me, the belt excites me. Ilia, obviously, rematch excites me. So, that’s the main thing in the featherweight [division]. Like I wouldn’t just fight anyone in featherweight, ’cause my next fight’s for the title and that’s that.”

It seems that over anything else Volkanovski is just desperate to get back into the ring, as he looks to get back on track after defeats to both Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski plans on returning to the Octagon until at least September as he admitted he has just got back into training following a prolonged recovery period.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
Alex Pereira & Jon Jones
MMA

LATEST Dana White Teases Pereira vs Jones UFC Clash: ‘People Want To See It’

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 01 2024
Mcgregor and Chandler
MMA
Alex Pereira And Nate Diaz React To Conor McGregor’s Broken Toe That Rules ‘The Notorious’ Out Of UFC 303
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jun 27 2024

Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 303 earlier this month with an injury, but he has since received support from…

Alex Pereiras Girlfriend Children
MMA
Who Is Alex Pereira’s Girlfriend? Is The Former UFC Middleweight Champion Still Married?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 13 2023

UFC fans around the world want to know a bit more about the Brazilian MMA superstar, Alex Pereira, and his personal life. For example, who is Pereira’s girlfriend? Here is…

Dillon Danis Girlfriend
MMA
Who Is Dillon Danis’ Girlfriend? Who Is Danis’ Baby Mom & Is He Still Dating Savannah Montano?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 23 2024
Amanda Nunes UFC 1
MMA
Amanda Nunes Net Worth, Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals: ‘Lioness’ Boasts $4 Million Affluence
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 20 2024
Israel Adesanya Ex Girlfriend
MMA
UFC Champion Israel Adesanya’s Ex-Girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell, Wants Half His Net Worth
Author image David Evans  •  May 15 2023
Screenshot 2023 04 12 at 16.59.51
MMA
Butt Slapping Contest: MMA Fans Joke That Dana White “About To Invest”
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Apr 12 2023
Arrow to top