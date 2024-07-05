Alexander Volkanovski is keen to make his return to the octagon after back to back defeats in the past year and he has named two fights he thinks would be ‘exciting’ for him as a lightweight.

Alexander Volkanovski Wants Oliveira Or Poirier Clash

Although he is coming off his first ever back to back defeats in the UFC, Australian Alexander Volkanovski is still one of the most formidable fighters in both the lightweight and featherweight division.

Speaking this week ahead of UFC 304 Volkanovski made his future intentions clear, saying that he wants to have ‘fun’ in the lightweight division while he waits for an appropriate title fight in the featherweight division.

“For me right now, what excites me?” Volkanovski said. “The things that excite me in featherweight, it’s just the belt, obviously the rematch and the belt, right? That’s big. I’m still that competitor where like, all right, this is my division. I’m getting it back. I want that win back, things like that. And so it’s gonna be there, but then at lightweight, it’s like, let’s have some fun while we’re waiting.

Alexander Volkanovski says that he wants an exciting fight at lightweight while he's waiting for a featherweight title fight. He mentions Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier as names he'd be interested in fighting 👀 🎥 YT / FREESTYLEBENDER #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/5hK6EJc9ci — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 4, 2024

“I was like, ‘Oh, well, alright, I’m gonna fight a lightweight, give me exciting fights…’”

There has been many names linked to a fight against Volkanovski in the lightweight division, but the most exciting prospect for the 35-year-old could be a clash against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira.

“I want an exciting fighter like a Charles Oliveira,” Volkanovski reiterated.

“Charles Oliveira… there’s a lot of, there’s exciting fights that I would love to do while I’m waiting as well. So yeah, just whatever excites me, the belt excites me. Ilia, obviously, rematch excites me. So, that’s the main thing in the featherweight [division]. Like I wouldn’t just fight anyone in featherweight, ’cause my next fight’s for the title and that’s that.”

It seems that over anything else Volkanovski is just desperate to get back into the ring, as he looks to get back on track after defeats to both Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski plans on returning to the Octagon until at least September as he admitted he has just got back into training following a prolonged recovery period.