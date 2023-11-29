UFC

Where Is UFC Fight Night This Saturday? Where Is UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 4
UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 4

With the next big UFC pay-per-view not for another couple of weeks until UFC 296, this means that UFC Fight Night takes centre stage instead. Begging the question, where is UFC Fight Night this Saturday for Beneil Darisuh vs Armen Tsarukyan?

Where Is UFC Fight Night This Saturday?

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan takes centre stage this weekend, as the two lightweight contenders battle it out over five rounds in the main event.

Beneil Dariush is the #4 ranked fighter at lightweight, meanwhile Arman Tsarukyan is ranked at #8 at 155-pounds. It may come as a surprise to fans that Tsarukyan is actually the favorite with the best UFC betting sites, despite being lower in the rankings.

The fight is the headline attraction at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas this Saturday night.  Be sure to stay up to date with our exclusive UFC picks, as we aim to predict the winner of the main event – Dariush vs Tsarukyan.

Despite being the betting underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, Dariush will be confident of upsetting the apple cart and beginning his road back to a UFC title shot, following his defeat to Charles Oliveira.

The Moody Center in Austin, Texas is where the UFC are headed this week for yet another stellar UFC Fight Night card.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
  • 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 2, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Moody Center, Austin, Texas on Saturday night for UFC on ESPN: Dariush vs Tsarukyan. The main event is a compelling lightweight bout, with potential title implications in 2024 for the winner.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have an impact on other divisions next year too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 5
Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3
Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo Bantamweight 3
Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum Welterweight 3
Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva Lightweight 3
Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Miesha Tate vs Julia Avila Women’s Bantamweight 3
Zach Reese vs Cody Brundage Middleweight 3
Drakkar Klose vs Joe Solecky Lightweight 3
Steve Garcia vs Melquizael Costa Featherweight 3
Rodolfo Bellato vs Ihor Potieria Light-Heavyweight 3
Wellington Turman vs Jared Gooden Welterweight 3
Veronica Hardy vs Jamey-Lyn Horth Women’s Flyweight 3
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
UFC Bonuses - UFC Prize Money
UFC

LATEST UFC 296 Bonus Awards: How Much Additional Money Can Each Fighter Earn In UFC Bonuses?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 21 2023
UFC 296 - Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
UFC
When Is UFC 296? Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 20 2023

UFC 296 is the next big pay-per-view UFC event, headlined by Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington for the UFC Light-Heavyweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about the…

Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
Tom Aspinall Next Opponent Betting Odds: Cyril Gane Big Favorite to be Next Fight for Aspinall
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 16 2023

Cyril Gane Favorite to be Tom Aspinall’s Next Opponent Rematch With Curtis Blaydes +250 to be Aspinall’s Next Fight Jon Jones Has a 25% Chance to be Next Bout for…

Alex Pereira UFC
UFC
Alex Pereira Next Opponent Betting Odds: Jamahal Hill Odds-On Favorite to be Next Fight for Pereira
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 15 2023
Alex Pereira UFC
UFC
Alex Pereira MMA Record: ‘Poatan’ Is The Former UFC Middleweight King & Boasts 9-2 Resumé With 7 Knockouts
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 13 2023
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC
UFC
Alex Pereira Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Poatan’ Net Worth Surpasses $2 Million Mark
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 13 2023
Jiri Prochazka UFC
UFC
Jiri Prochazka MMA Record: Former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Boasts 29-4-1 Resumé With 25 KO’s
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 13 2023
Arrow to top