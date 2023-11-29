With the next big UFC pay-per-view not for another couple of weeks until UFC 296, this means that UFC Fight Night takes centre stage instead. Begging the question, where is UFC Fight Night this Saturday for Beneil Darisuh vs Armen Tsarukyan?

Where Is UFC Fight Night This Saturday?

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan takes centre stage this weekend, as the two lightweight contenders battle it out over five rounds in the main event.

Beneil Dariush is the #4 ranked fighter at lightweight, meanwhile Arman Tsarukyan is ranked at #8 at 155-pounds. It may come as a surprise to fans that Tsarukyan is actually the favorite with the best UFC betting sites, despite being lower in the rankings.

The fight is the headline attraction at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas this Saturday night. Be sure to stay up to date with our exclusive UFC picks, as we aim to predict the winner of the main event – Dariush vs Tsarukyan.

Despite being the betting underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, Dariush will be confident of upsetting the apple cart and beginning his road back to a UFC title shot, following his defeat to Charles Oliveira.

The Moody Center in Austin, Texas is where the UFC are headed this week for yet another stellar UFC Fight Night card.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)

Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: December 2, 2023

December 2, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST

Approx. 10:30 PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+

US: ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Moody Center, Austin, Texas on Saturday night for UFC on ESPN: Dariush vs Tsarukyan. The main event is a compelling lightweight bout, with potential title implications in 2024 for the winner.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have an impact on other divisions next year too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 5 Jalin Turner vs Bobby Green Lightweight 3 Rob Font vs Deiveson Figueiredo Bantamweight 3 Sean Brady vs Kelvin Gastelum Welterweight 3 Clay Guida vs Joaquim Silva Lightweight 3 Punahele Soriano vs Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Miesha Tate vs Julia Avila Women’s Bantamweight 3 Zach Reese vs Cody Brundage Middleweight 3 Drakkar Klose vs Joe Solecky Lightweight 3 Steve Garcia vs Melquizael Costa Featherweight 3 Rodolfo Bellato vs Ihor Potieria Light-Heavyweight 3 Wellington Turman vs Jared Gooden Welterweight 3 Veronica Hardy vs Jamey-Lyn Horth Women’s Flyweight 3