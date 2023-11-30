UFC

UFC Fight Night Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Winner Make?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 1
UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 1

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan headlines this UFC Fight Night card this weekend from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. But what is the exact UFC Fight Night prize money and how much will both fighters get paid for their five-round lightweight bout?

What Is The UFC Fight Night Prize Money For Dariush vs Tsarukyan?

A compelling UFC Fight Night card goes down on Saturday night as Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush clash in a compelling lightweight contest. UFC fans are in for a treat as Dariush vs Tsarukyan headlined this UFC Fight Night show from the Moody Center, Austin, Texas, USA.

Both men are expected to earn lucrative purses this week, with their bout being a main event fight. Both men are potentially set to earn the biggest purse of their career to date, given the fact they are the main attraction for this UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Beneil Dariush earned the biggest purse of his career last time out against Charles Oliveira. Dariush pocketed an estimated $400,000 for his fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 289, meanwhile Arman Tsarukyan earned somewhere in the region of $90,000 for his win over Joaquim Silva (source: nyfights.com).

Both men are set to earn good money for their main event bout, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

This time around, both men are set to earn purses higher than their last bout. According to The Sports Daily, Dariush is set to earn somewhere in the region of $521,000 for this fight against Tsarukyan. For the Albanian/Russian fighter, he is set to earn roughly $506,000 for the bout.

Both men of course could add to this purse in UFC bonuses, with both having several ‘Fight of the Night’ or ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses in their previous fights. Dariush has had five bonuses throughout his UFC career, meanwhile Tsarukyan has had four ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses of his own.

Prior to the UFC Fight Night main event, Arman Tsarukyan is the -275 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Beneil Dariush on the other hand goes into the bout as the +225 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC Fight Night main event between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

Full UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Purses & Prize Money

With Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan the main event of UFC Fight Night this weekend, both fighters are set to receive lucrative purses.

However, some of the fighters on the rest of the card are set to earn big pay-days as well. The likes of former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo, former UFC Middleweight Title challenger Kelvin Gastelum, Rob Font and veteran Bobby Green are all set to earn lucrative purses as well as the main event combatants.

Here is a detailed look at the 5 highest paid fighters at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan this weekend in Austin, Texas:

  • Beneil Dariush – $521,000
  • Arman Tsarukyan – $506,000
  • Bobby Green – $271,000
  • Rob Font – $166,000
  • Deiveson Figueiredo – $126,000

Purse info per thesportsdaily.com

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan – Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
  • 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 2, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 2
UFC

LATEST UFC Fight Night Betting Picks: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 3
UFC
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  18h

A compelling UFC lightweight bout sees Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush battle it out over five rounds on Saturday night. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC…

UFC Fight Night Dariush vs Tsarukyan 4
UFC
Where Is UFC Fight Night This Saturday? Where Is UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  19h

With the next big UFC pay-per-view not for another couple of weeks until UFC 296, this means that UFC Fight Night takes centre stage instead. Begging the question, where is…

UFC Bonuses - UFC Prize Money
UFC
UFC 296 Bonus Awards: How Much Additional Money Can Each Fighter Earn In UFC Bonuses?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 21 2023
UFC 296 - Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
UFC
When Is UFC 296? Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 20 2023
Tom Aspinall - UFC 295 Undercard
UFC
Tom Aspinall Next Opponent Betting Odds: Cyril Gane Big Favorite to be Next Fight for Aspinall
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 16 2023
Alex Pereira UFC
UFC
Alex Pereira Next Opponent Betting Odds: Jamahal Hill Odds-On Favorite to be Next Fight for Pereira
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 15 2023
Arrow to top