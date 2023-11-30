Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan headlines this UFC Fight Night card this weekend from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. But what is the exact UFC Fight Night prize money and how much will both fighters get paid for their five-round lightweight bout?

What Is The UFC Fight Night Prize Money For Dariush vs Tsarukyan?

A compelling UFC Fight Night card goes down on Saturday night as Arman Tsarukyan and Beneil Dariush clash in a compelling lightweight contest. UFC fans are in for a treat as Dariush vs Tsarukyan headlined this UFC Fight Night show from the Moody Center, Austin, Texas, USA.

Both men are expected to earn lucrative purses this week, with their bout being a main event fight. Both men are potentially set to earn the biggest purse of their career to date, given the fact they are the main attraction for this UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Beneil Dariush earned the biggest purse of his career last time out against Charles Oliveira. Dariush pocketed an estimated $400,000 for his fight with Charles Oliveira at UFC 289, meanwhile Arman Tsarukyan earned somewhere in the region of $90,000 for his win over Joaquim Silva (source: nyfights.com).

Both men are set to earn good money for their main event bout, but the question on everyone’s lips is just how much money will the winner make?

This time around, both men are set to earn purses higher than their last bout. According to The Sports Daily, Dariush is set to earn somewhere in the region of $521,000 for this fight against Tsarukyan. For the Albanian/Russian fighter, he is set to earn roughly $506,000 for the bout.

Both men of course could add to this purse in UFC bonuses, with both having several ‘Fight of the Night’ or ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses in their previous fights. Dariush has had five bonuses throughout his UFC career, meanwhile Tsarukyan has had four ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses of his own.

Prior to the UFC Fight Night main event, Arman Tsarukyan is the -275 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Beneil Dariush on the other hand goes into the bout as the +225 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC Fight Night main event between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

Full UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan Purses & Prize Money

With Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan the main event of UFC Fight Night this weekend, both fighters are set to receive lucrative purses.

However, some of the fighters on the rest of the card are set to earn big pay-days as well. The likes of former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo, former UFC Middleweight Title challenger Kelvin Gastelum, Rob Font and veteran Bobby Green are all set to earn lucrative purses as well as the main event combatants.

Here is a detailed look at the 5 highest paid fighters at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan this weekend in Austin, Texas:

Beneil Dariush – $521,000

$521,000 Arman Tsarukyan – $506,000

$506,000 Bobby Green – $271,000

$271,000 Rob Font – $166,000

$166,000 Deiveson Figueiredo – $126,000

Purse info per thesportsdaily.com

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan – Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)

Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: December 2, 2023

December 2, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST

Approx. 10:30 PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+

US: ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275