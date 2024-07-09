Former British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has urged UFC’s Alex Pereira to switch sports, with boxing a viable option for the Brazilian according to ‘AJ’.

Alex Pereira To Boxing?

High praise came from Anthony Joshua this week, as he took to X to suggest a career switch for UFC Alex Pereira into the boxing world.

Alex Pereira should make a boxing debut one day. — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) July 6, 2024

Pereira responded to the tweet in no time at all and he was clearly touched by the praise from one of heavyweight boxing’s most talked about fighters

“I’m honoured you think so,” Pereira said in response to Joshua. “It’s always been my dream – [but] I’m 37, I cannot make a career in it, so who do you recommend I fight?”

Joshua replied simply with: “options are endless.”

The options are endless champ. I am sure something can be done. Drop @258mgt a line 🫡 https://t.co/KxQjwwAqtH — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) July 7, 2024

Alex Pereira is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the MMA and his clean knockouts have been something to marvel at during his career in the octagon so far.

Pereira had a record of 33 wins from 40 fights in kickboxing before he switched to the UFC and 21 of those victories came via knockout. In the UFC Pereira has just two losses to his name, with 11 wins – ten of those coming by KO/TKO.

Although ‘AJ’ would like to see Pereira make the switch to boxing, there are still plenty of blockbuster fights that ‘Poatan’ can take to secure his MMA legacy.

Dana White recently teased what would be the biggest fight in Pereira’s career yet, saying that we could get a Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira bout in the heavyweight division if the ‘people want to see it’.

Pereira has been busy lately and after headlining UFC 300 earlier this year, he was called in at late notice to replace an injured Conor McGregor on the main card at UFC 303. The Brazilian won both fights which took his record to 11-2-0 in the UFC.