UFC Fight Night Odds: Arman Tsarukyan Is The -275 Favorite To Defeat Beneil Dariush In Lightweight Contest

Paul Kelly
Arman Tsarukyan UFC
Arman Tsarukyan UFC

With Dariush vs Tsarukyan headlining the latest UFC Fight Night on Saturday, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC Fight Night odds ahead of this compelling lightweight contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Bout?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC Fight Night on Saturday night. Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan headlines at the Moody Center, Austin, Texas, with the winner in a fruitful position for a lightweight title shot in 2024.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Beneil Dariush bounce back from his defeat to former champion Charles Oliveira? Can Arman Tsarukyan claim the biggest win of his UFC career?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for UFC fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan this Saturday. Some markets include method of victory, under/over rounds, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets.

As you can see with the prices below, Arman Tsarukyan is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Beneil Dariush is the betting underdog here, despite being the higher ranked fighter of the two in the latest UFC lightweight rankings.

Tsarukyan to win by KO/TKO is the most likely outcome (+140) with him winning the fight via decision (+220) seen as the next most likely outcome’. For Dariush to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via decision (+550) than he is to win the fight by knockout (+700) or submission (+1100).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 73.3% chance that Arman Tsarukyan reigns supreme and beats Beneil Dariush this weekend in their highly anticipated lightweight main event bout at UFC Fight Night.

There is a 30.8% implied probability chance that the Dariush beats the Armenian/Russian fighter judging by the sportsbooks latest UFC Fight Night odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the #4 ranked 155-pound UFC fighter as the +225 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against Tsarukyan this Saturday night.

UFC Fight Night Odds

Already claimed the UFC Fight Night betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the list below for the best UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan odds from BetOnline, one of the best high-limit sportsbooks.

  • Beneil Dariush to Win @ +225
  • Beneil Dariush to Win via KO/TKO @ +700
  • Beneil Dariush to Win via Submission @ +1100
  • Beneil Dariush to Win via Decision @ +550
  • Arman Tsarukyan to Win @ -275
  • Arman Tsarukyan to Win via KO/TKO @ +140
  • Arman Tsarukyan to Win via Submission @ +1000
  • Arman Tsarukyan to Win via Decision @ +220
  • Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Arman Tsarukyan is on paper the favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the Armenian/Russian MMA phenom to just win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO, submission or decision presents great value to UFC bettors.

Prior to the UFC Fight Night main event, Arman Tsarukyan is the -275 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Beneil Dariush on the other hand goes into the bout as the +225 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Fancy betting on UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan? Then check out our exclusive Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan betting picks & predictions.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC Fight Night main event between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan – Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
  • 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 2, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
