With Dariush vs Tsarukyan headlining the latest UFC Fight Night on Saturday, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC Fight Night odds ahead of this compelling lightweight contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan Bout?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC Fight Night on Saturday night. Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan headlines at the Moody Center, Austin, Texas, with the winner in a fruitful position for a lightweight title shot in 2024.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Beneil Dariush bounce back from his defeat to former champion Charles Oliveira? Can Arman Tsarukyan claim the biggest win of his UFC career?

As you can see with the prices below, Arman Tsarukyan is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Beneil Dariush is the betting underdog here, despite being the higher ranked fighter of the two in the latest UFC lightweight rankings.

Tsarukyan to win by KO/TKO is the most likely outcome (+140) with him winning the fight via decision (+220) seen as the next most likely outcome’. For Dariush to win, price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via decision (+550) than he is to win the fight by knockout (+700) or submission (+1100).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 73.3% chance that Arman Tsarukyan reigns supreme and beats Beneil Dariush this weekend in their highly anticipated lightweight main event bout at UFC Fight Night.

There is a 30.8% implied probability chance that the Dariush beats the Armenian/Russian fighter judging by the sportsbooks latest UFC Fight Night odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the #4 ranked 155-pound UFC fighter as the +225 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against Tsarukyan this Saturday night.

UFC Fight Night Odds

Beneil Dariush to Win @ +225

Beneil Dariush to Win via KO/TKO @ +700

Beneil Dariush to Win via Submission @ +1100

Beneil Dariush to Win via Decision @ +550

Arman Tsarukyan to Win @ -275

Arman Tsarukyan to Win via KO/TKO @ +140

Arman Tsarukyan to Win via Submission @ +1000

Arman Tsarukyan to Win via Decision @ +220

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Arman Tsarukyan is on paper the favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the Armenian/Russian MMA phenom to just win the fight outright is relatively poor, but backing him to either win the fight via KO/TKO, submission or decision presents great value to UFC bettors.

Prior to the UFC Fight Night main event, Arman Tsarukyan is the -275 betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. Beneil Dariush on the other hand goes into the bout as the +225 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan – Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan 📊 Records: Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s)

Beneil Dariush (22-5-1, 5 KO’s) | Arman Tsarukyan (20-3, 8 KO’s) 📅 Date: December 2, 2023

December 2, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30 PM EST

Approx. 10:30 PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+

US: ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Dariush +225 | Tsarukyan -275