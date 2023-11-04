Horse Racing

What is the Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4? New Horse Racing Bet Explained with Picks

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Breeders Cup 2023 Horse Racing 1
Breeders Cup 2023 Horse Racing 1

The Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 is a horse racing bet that won’t be familiar with bettors as it’s a new offering for 2023. So, just what is the Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 and how does it work?

What Is The Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 Bet?

With 14 Breeders’ Cup races over the two-day meeting at Santa Anita there are many ways to bet on the horse racing world championships.

Aside from wagering on the races individually, there will also be the popular Breeders’ Cup ‘Picks’ bets. Including the All-Turf Pick 3 on Friday and All Turf Pick 4 On Saturday.

However, there is a new ‘pick’ in town this year at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup – with a Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 added to the roster on Saturday.

This will be the first time this bet has been offered at the Breeders’ Cup and it will be made up from four of the dirt contests on Saturday (see below).

The Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 carried a $.50 minimum wager and will require bettors to get the winner in each race.

What Are The Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 Races On Saturday?

See here the four Saturday Breeders’ Cup races that will make up the All-Dirt Pick 4 races.

  • Race 5: 12:50pm – Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)
  • Race 7: 2:10pm – Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)
  • Race 9: 3:40pm – Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)
  • Race 10: 5:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Sprint (6f)

Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 Best Bets for Saturday November 4, 2023

Race 5: 12:50pm – Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f): Goodnight Olive – Even with Bovada

Won the race last year and looks the form pick to go in again for the Chad C Brown barn, who have also won this race twice since 2015. Was last seen running second to the classy Echo Zulu at Saratoga but beat that same horse in this race 12 months ago and her rival isn’t entered this time.

Race 7: 2:10pm – Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f): Idiomatic +175 with Bovada

It’s hard to ignore the good run of this Brad Cox-trained 4 year-old at the moment – winning her last four in impressive fashion. The last came in the Juddmonte Spinster Stakes at Keeneland in October and before that Idomatic had the useful Secret Oath well back in second in the Personal Ensign Stakes at Saratoga. The Cox yard have also won this prize twice since 2018 and jockey Florent Geroux, who gets the leg-up on Saturday, was riding both times.

Race 9: 3:40pm – Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f): Arabian Knight +300 with Bovada

Arcangelo would have been a popular pick, but now doesn’t run. This now leaves the door open for the Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Knight, who we last saw winning the Pacific Classic at Del Mar. This was the same race last year’s winner Flightline won and even though it’s unlikely he’s going to be spoken about in the same light as the Sadler horse, Arabian Knight is still a promising 3 year-old. He’s only raced four times, but has won three of those and is taken to be a popular Breeders’ Cup All-Dirt Pick 4 selection here for many.

Race 10: 5:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Sprint (6f): Speed Boat Beach +400 with Bovada

Last year’s winner Elite Power will be popular again, but this is a race the Bob Baffert barn have a fine record in – with wins in 2013 and 2016, so Speed Boat Beach is the call. This lightly-raced 3 year-old was a close second here at Santa Anita last time out (beaten just a head) and with that run also coming off a 300 day break can be expected to be spot-on for this now.

Other Breeders’ Cup Pick Bets

Both bets below will have a player-friendly 15% takeout.

Breeders’ Cup All-Turf $3 Pick 3 on Friday

  • Race 5: 2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (5f)
  • Race 7: 3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m)
  • Race 9: 4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m)

Breeders’ Cup All-Turf Pick 4 on Saturday

  • Race 4: 12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)
  • Race 6: 1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)
  • Race 8: 2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)
  • Race 10: 5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (5f)

Race Times and Breeders’ Cup Order

Friday November 3, 2023

  • 2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (5f)
  • 2:40pm – NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (1m 1/2f)
  • 3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (1m)
  • 4:00pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (1m 1/2f)
  • 4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (1m)

Saturday November 4, 2023

  • 11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (1m)
  • 12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1m 2f)
  • 12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (7f)
  • 1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (1m)
  • 2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (1m 1f)
  • 2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf (1m4f)
  • 3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (1m2f)
  • 4:25pm – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (7f)
  • 5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint (5f)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
Breeders Cup 2023 Tickets
Horse Racing

LATEST Best US Racebooks For Breeders’ Cup Free Bets: $4,250 Horse Racing Betting Offers

Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
chad brown1
Horse Racing
Chad C Brown Breeders’ Cup Runners 2023: Santa Anita Saturday Entries
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

See below the full list of Chad Brown Breeders’ Cup runners 2023 for Saturday at Santa Anita, as the New York-born handler look to add to the 16 Breeders’ Cup…

Bright Future Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
Bright Future Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +800 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h

The Bright Future odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic are +800 with the best US sportsbooks ahead of Saturday’s feature contest worth $6m at Santa Anita Park.  Best Breeders’ Cup…

Elite Power Breeders Cup Sprint Odds
Horse Racing
Elite Power Odds For Breeders’ Cup Sprint 2023 At +175 With Best US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
Saudi Crown Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
Saudi Crown Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +800 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
Ushba Tesoro Odds For Breeders' Cup
Horse Racing
Ushba Tesoro Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +450 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h
White Abarrio Breeders Cup Classic Odds
Horse Racing
White Abarrio Odds For Breeders’ Cup Classic 2023 At +400 With US Sportsbooks
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
Arrow to top