Where Is The Breeders' Cup 2023? Racetrack, Race Order & Post Times

Andy Newton
Breeders Cup 1 1

Equine fans will be asking where is the Breeders’ Cup 2023 – as we gear up for the horse racing world championships this week, with the two-day meeting running over Friday and Saturday (3-4 Nov).

Santa Anita To Host The Breeders Cup 2023 For The Eleventh Time

This week’s Breeders’ Cup 2023 will be staged at Santa Anita racetrack in California – in what will be the eleventh time the course has hosted the horse racing world championships.

Santa Anita got its first taste of the Breeders’ Cup back in 1986, which was only the third renewal of the meeting which started in 1984 at Hollywood Park.

Since then, Santa Anita has hosted the Breeders’ Cup ten times (see the full list below), with the most recent coming in 2019, where the Todd Pletcher-trained Vino Rosso won the Breeders’ Cup Classic (watch below).

Santa Antia is also famed as being the Breeders’ Cup track to have run the event the most times (10) and are also the only venue to have staged the horse racing world championships three years in-a-row (2012, 2013 and 2014).

The next most-hosted Breeders’ Cup track is Churchill Downs with nine.

There are 14 Breeders’ Cup races spread over the two days, with five on Friday and nine on Saturday.

Of the 14 contests, there will be and equal split of seven races on both the turf and dirt track at Santa Anita.

Santa Anita is also based in California, where are there are still gambling state restrictions in place. However, by joining up with these top offshore US sportsbooks you can bet on the Breeders’ Cup 2023 in ANY US state.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details

📅Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)
🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita, California
📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV
🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1

Santa Anita Breeders’ Cup Years With Full List Of Tracks Since 1984

See below the list of US tracks that have hosted the Breeders’ Cup, with the Santa Anita years in bold.

  • 2024 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club
  • 2023 − Santa Anita Park
  • 2022 − Keeneland
  • 2021 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club
  • 2020 − Keeneland
  • 2019 – Santa Anita Park
  • 2018 – Churchill Downs
  • 2017 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club
  • 2016 − Santa Anita Park
  • 2015 − Keeneland
  • 2014 – Santa Anita Park
  • 2013 – Santa Anita Park
  • 2012 – Santa Anita Park
  • 2011 – Churchill Downs
  • 2010 – Churchill Downs
  • 2009 – Santa Anita Park
  • 2008 – Santa Anita Park
  • 2007 – Monmouth Park
  • 2006 – Churchill Downs
  • 2005 – Belmont Park
  • 2004 – Lone Star Park
  • 2003 – Santa Anita Park
  • 2002 – Arlington Park
  • 2001 – Belmont Park
  • 2000 – Churchill Downs
  • 1999 – Gulfstream Park
  • 1998 – Churchill Downs
  • 1997 – Hollywood Park
  • 1996 – Woodbine
  • 1995 – Belmont Park
  • 1994 – Churchill Downs
  • 1993 – Santa Anita Park
  • 1992 – Gulfstream Park
  • 1991 – Churchill Downs
  • 1990 – Belmont Park
  • 1989 – Gulfstream Park
  • 1988 – Churchill Downs
  • 1987 – Hollywood Park
  • 1986 – Santa Anita Park
  • 1985 – Aqueduct
  • 1984 – Hollywood Park

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup To Be Staged At Del Mar

Once the final Breeders’ Cup 2023 race has been run, the attention will then switch to Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, who will be handed the hosting baton for 2024.

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup will be the third time the Californian track has entertained.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Race Order and Post Times

Friday 3rd November 2023

  • 2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
  • 2:40pm – NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies –
  • 3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
  • 4:00pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
  • 4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • 11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
  • 12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
  • 12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare
  • 1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile
  • 2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff
  • 2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf
  • 3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic
  • 4:25pm – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
  • 5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint

