Equine fans will be asking where is the Breeders’ Cup 2023 – as we gear up for the horse racing world championships this week, with the two-day meeting running over Friday and Saturday (3-4 Nov).



Santa Anita To Host The Breeders Cup 2023 For The Eleventh Time

This week’s Breeders’ Cup 2023 will be staged at Santa Anita racetrack in California – in what will be the eleventh time the course has hosted the horse racing world championships.

Santa Anita got its first taste of the Breeders’ Cup back in 1986, which was only the third renewal of the meeting which started in 1984 at Hollywood Park.

Since then, Santa Anita has hosted the Breeders’ Cup ten times (see the full list below), with the most recent coming in 2019, where the Todd Pletcher-trained Vino Rosso won the Breeders’ Cup Classic (watch below).

Santa Antia is also famed as being the Breeders’ Cup track to have run the event the most times (10) and are also the only venue to have staged the horse racing world championships three years in-a-row (2012, 2013 and 2014).

The next most-hosted Breeders’ Cup track is Churchill Downs with nine.

There are 14 Breeders’ Cup races spread over the two days, with five on Friday and nine on Saturday.

Of the 14 contests, there will be and equal split of seven races on both the turf and dirt track at Santa Anita.

Santa Anita is also based in California, where are there are still gambling state restrictions in place. However, by joining up with these top offshore US sportsbooks you can bet on the Breeders’ Cup 2023 in ANY US state.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Meeting Details



📅Date: 3-4 November, 2023 (Fri/Sat)

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita, California

📺 TV: NBC, USA, Peacock & Fan Duel TV

🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo 3/1 | Arabian Knight 10/3 | White Abarrio 5/1

Santa Anita Breeders’ Cup Years With Full List Of Tracks Since 1984

See below the list of US tracks that have hosted the Breeders’ Cup, with the Santa Anita years in bold.

2024 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

2023 − Santa Anita Park

2022 − Keeneland

2021 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

2020 − Keeneland

2019 – Santa Anita Park

2018 – Churchill Downs

2017 − Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

2016 − Santa Anita Park

2015 − Keeneland

2014 – Santa Anita Park

2013 – Santa Anita Park

2012 – Santa Anita Park

2011 – Churchill Downs

2010 – Churchill Downs

2009 – Santa Anita Park

2008 – Santa Anita Park

2007 – Monmouth Park

2006 – Churchill Downs

2005 – Belmont Park

2004 – Lone Star Park

2003 – Santa Anita Park

2002 – Arlington Park

2001 – Belmont Park

2000 – Churchill Downs

1999 – Gulfstream Park

1998 – Churchill Downs

1997 – Hollywood Park

1996 – Woodbine

1995 – Belmont Park

1994 – Churchill Downs

1993 – Santa Anita Park

1992 – Gulfstream Park

1991 – Churchill Downs

1990 – Belmont Park

1989 – Gulfstream Park

1988 – Churchill Downs

1987 – Hollywood Park

1986 – Santa Anita Park

1985 – Aqueduct

1984 – Hollywood Park

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup To Be Staged At Del Mar

Once the final Breeders’ Cup 2023 race has been run, the attention will then switch to Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, who will be handed the hosting baton for 2024.

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup will be the third time the Californian track has entertained.

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Race Order and Post Times



Friday 3rd November 2023

2:00pm – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

2:40pm – NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies –

3:20pm – Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

4:00pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

4:40pm – Prevagen Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Saturday 4th November 2023

11:30am – Big Ass Fans Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

12:10pm – Maker’s Mark Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf

12:50pm – PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare

1:30pm – FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile

2:10pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff

2:50pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf

3:40pm – Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic

4:25pm – Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint

5:00pm – Qatar Racing Breeders’ Cup Sprint

Breeders’ Cup Horse Racing Betting Offers

