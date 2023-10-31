Horse Racing

Who is Favorite for the Breeders' Cup Classic With Arcangelo Scratched & Retired?

With the breaking news that Breeders Cup Classic hopeful ARCANGELO has been scratched from the race and retired after a recent foot injury, check out who the new favorite is for the $6million contest. 

Breeders Cup Favorite Arcangelo Scratched From Race & Retired

Belmont Stakes hero Arcangelo has been scratched from the Breeders Cup Classic on Saturday due to a foot injury, and will now be retired to stud and stand at Lane’s End in 2024.

Trainer Jena Antonucci confirmed the news to media on Tuesday morning, saying: “We are going to be scratching. We need more time to diagnose and make sure the horse is well.”

The handy three-year-old had a sensational start to his career, winning four races in a row after a 4th placed debut at Gulfstream Park back in January. He returned to Gulfstream for his second run and won a maiden by over three lengths, before moving into graded races, where he excelled.

The son of Arrogate had a couple of months off before then going to Belmont Park and winning the Peter Pan Stakes, and went back there less than a month later and took home the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes showing guts to beat Forte (+225 fav). He was seen last winning the G1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga in August, but will not be in action at Santa Anita this weekend.

Who Is The New Breeders Cup Classic Favorite After The Arcangelo News?

Bob Baffert runs Arabian Knight in the race, who is now the favorite after the withdrawal of Arcangelo. You can also find the rest of the California-based trainer’s runners here.

Having won two of his three career starts, Arabian Knight certainly has a huge chance of claiming more Classic glory for Baffert. The 70-year-old has the most wins in the contest, and searchers for number five on Saturday.

Breeders Cup Classic Odds

  • Arabian Knight @ + 250 (Bob Baffert)
  • White Abbario @ + 350 (Richard Dutrow Jr)
  • Ushba Tesoro @ +400 (Noboru Takagi)
  • Saudi Crown @ +800 (Brad Cox)
  • Bright Future @ +800 (Todd Pletcher)
  • Derma Sotogake @ +1200 (Hidetaka Otonashi)
  • Zandon @ +1400 (Chad Brown)
  • Proxy @ +1600 (Michael Stidham)
  • Dreamlike @ +2800 (Todd Pletcher)
  • Clapton @ +3300 (Chad Summers)
  • Senor Buscador @ +3300 (Todd Fincher)
  • Missed The Cut @ +6600 (John Sadler)

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports. He has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites. He also writes news, betting tips/news and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. He was also formerly an editor and accredited journalist at Prost International covering Premier League and EFL fixtures.
