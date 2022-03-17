What horse should I bet on at Cheltenham today? Day 4 tips and predictions

Today we have some cracking afternoon jumping from the Cheltenham Festival. So many classy horses are in action and we have a few fancies from the final day of the Festival. Here are our Day 4 tips for Friday’s racing at the Cheltenham Festival.
The first race gets off at 1.30pm in the form of the JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1). The racing concludes with the final race setting off at 5.30pm in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival also feature the biggest race f the whole Festival. The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase gets off at 3.30 on Friday afternoon with plenty of superstar horses looking to win the Grade 1 showpiece.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you from Cheltenham Day 4 today, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets today: Friday at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – Day 4 tips
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the Cheltenham Festival meeting’s today!
NAP – PIED PIPER @ 3/1 with BetUK – 1.30 Cheltenham
We have gone for the Gordon Elliott trained Pied Piper as out NAP for the opening race on what is the final day at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
Beat current favourite, Vauban, on his hurdling debut in December at Punchestown over a similar distance. That day, he faced a challenge at the last jump but kept on and responded well when ridden out for the final furlong.
His second win over hurdles came around the Cheltenham racecourse in January, where he settled far better and eventually won by 9 lengths in a race he was on the bridle for the whole duration. If he runs like he did last time, there is no reason why he shouldn’t beat Vauban for the second time. Our big fancy on Day 4 of the Festival and a brilliantly priced NAP at 3/1 with BetUK.
NEXT BEST – HILLCREST @ 10/3 with BetUK – 2.50 Cheltenham
In the Albert Barlett Novices’ Hurdle we have sided with Hillcrest as our Next Best bet of the afternoon here on Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival.
He is unbeaten in all of his completed hurdle races, and looks to have all the attributes needed to go well in this race. Won by 20 lengths on just his second hurdling run, and followed that up in January this year with a win in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Qualifier, beating I Am Maximus by two lengths.
Has won on all types of ground, so whatever the weather does and whether the ground is goo to soft, soft or heavy, Hillcrest has the ability to run on them all. Richard Patrick takes to the saddle for Henry Daly looking to make it a English win in the Albert Bartlett.
Check out all of our selections across seven races at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday – Day 4 tips
We’ve gone through each of the seven respective races at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday afternoon. Here is who we are backing in all seven races:
Cheltenham Horse Racing – Day 4 Tips
1.30 Pied Piper @ 3/1 with BetUK
2.10 West Cork @ 17/2 with BetUK
2.50 Hillcrest @ 10/3 with BetUK
3.30 Minella Indo @ 9/2 with BetUK
4.10 Winged Leader @ 9/2 with BetUK
4.50 Concertista @ 10/3 with BetUK
5.30 Banbridge @ 12/1 with BetUK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
