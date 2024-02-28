NFL

What Draft Assets Do The Falcons Have To Trade For Justin Fields?

Anthony R. Cardenas
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears early in the 2024 off-season. They are technically on the clock as the owners of the first overall pick, but it is unclear whether they will use it to select the top prospect in the class, or if they will choose to flip it for assets and ride with Justin Fields as the quarterback of the future.

Falcons Have Reported Interest In Justin Fields

Based on early rumors, it looks as though the team will look to move Fields before the start of the NFL Draft in late April. And one of the teams that has been mentioned most often as a possible trade partner is the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta is under a new regime. Raheem Morris was brought in in order to be the team’s head coach, and it is widely assumed that the Falcons will do what they can to upgrade from their poor QB play in 2023. And according to Josh Schrock of NBCSports Chicago, they have “emerged as the #1 option for Fields” and want to get a deal done.

But what would the Falcons have to offer in the way of draft capital that would entice the Bears?

8th Overall Pick Likely Too Valuable

Atlanta currently holds the 8th overall pick in the upcoming draft, which is likely a more valuable pick than any team would be willing to send Chicago’s way in exchange for Fields. But would the Bears accept a package built around Atlanta’s 2nd rounder, the 43rd overall? Perhaps a combination of that selection with one of the two 3rd rounders that they own will be enough to get a deal done, or maybe even their 4th rounder.

Caleb Williams figures to be the consensus first overall pick in April, regardless of which NFL team is making the pick. There are plenty of teams that are on the hunt for a premier prospect signal caller, and Chicago’s front office will be working the phones regarding both their draft assets as well as the availability of Fields.

