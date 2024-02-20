NFL

NFL: Justin Fields Is No Longer Following The Chicago Bears On Instagram

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Chicago Bears are unofficially on the clock early in the 2024 NFL off-season, and they have a few decisions to make between now and draft day. All eyes will be on their situation, as they hold the #1 overall pick in a draft that is top-heavy in quarterback talent, but have a young pass thrower that they’ve been trying to develop for a few years now.

NFL: Fields Unfollows Chicago Bears Account On Instagram

Justin Fields had a chance to prove that he was the QB of the future for the Bears during the 2023 season. He showed flashes late in the 2022 campaign, which gave both the franchise and the fan base hope that they’d be able to use their draft capital on a different position.

But Fields was mediocre at best this past season. He increased his completion percentage and overall yardage total in order to achieve career highs, and had the lowest interception percentage of his three-year career. Chicago was still just 5-8 in the 13 games that he started, though, and both Fields and the team ultimately fell short of their goals.

There have been rumors swirling on what the team plans to do about his NFL future, and there may have been a hint dropped on Monday afternoon.

It appears that Fields has unfollowed the Chicago Bears team account on Instagram.

Could Be A Small Part Of A Bigger Story

While it may seem like a small story, it could be a puzzle piece in an overall bigger picture. Unfollowing teams or removing team-related posts on Instagram has become a way for the new, younger wave of athletes to make a statement, and Fields looks to be making one two months before the draft is even set to take place.

There are a few NFL teams that have been rumored as possible landing spots for Fields, and there will likely be a wide market available for him if Chicago has a fair asking price. It was reported earlier in the month that Mike Tomlin is fond of Fields and his game, so the Pittsburgh Steelers could make sense as a destination. The Falcons have been said to have interest, as well.

The Bears currently hold the rights to the 1st and 9th overall picks.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
