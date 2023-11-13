De’Von Achane was putting together one of the more impressive runs that we’ve ever seen from a rookie before he went down with an injury. But he may soon be returning to the active roster for the Miami Dolphins, which would give them yet another explosive offensive weapon to add to their arsenal.

Achane’s Return Is A Boost For The Dolphins

#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced that RB De’Von Achane, on IR with a knee injury, is having his practice window opened today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2023

Miami brought him on slowly to start the season. Achane received just one carry through the first two games of the season while Raheem Mostert took on the load of the carries for the Dolphins, but he was unleashed in a big way in Week 3. Achane had 233 total yards of offense and scored four touchdowns in his full work load debut, and didn’t slow down much after that. In the following two contests, the rookie running back had a combined 252 rushing yards on just 19 carries, and was averaging an incredible 12.1 yards per carry early on in the schedule.

But a part of his season was derailed when he suffered an injury late in the game in Week 5 against the Giants. Achane was placed in the injured reserve list and would miss at least four games, and the running game for the Dolphins suffered because of it.

Miami enjoyed a bye during Week 10, which gave some of their ailing players a chance to rest. For De’Von Achane, it meant one extra week to make sure that he is 100% healthy. And it seems as though he is.

OK To Practice, Achane Has 21 Days To Return To The Field

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane (knee) seems to be moving normally at Monday practice. As in – fast, explosive, dynamic. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee) looks totally normal. Guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) was not in uniform and was working on the side. pic.twitter.com/tQgdqA7jXV — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 13, 2023

The Dolphins activated Achane from the IR early on Monday, allowing him to return to practice and opening his 21-day window of eligibility to return to the field. According to reports out of Miami’s practice session, Achane looked agile and explosive, and by all accounts, ready to go.

The team will be entering one of the softer portions of their schedule when they return from the bye week, and will host the Las Vegas Raiders this coming Sunday. It will be a good chance for Achane to get back on track, as the Raiders’ defense has allowed the 3rd most rushing yards in the league thus far, and they’ve given up 10 scores on the ground through the first 10 weeks.

Achane’s increased work load will likely mean less action for Raheem Mostert, and will further lighten the sparing use of Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed. Fantasy owners will rejoice as well, as the rookie running back was one of the hottest free agent pick-ups of the early season.

The Dolphins are currently listed as 11-point favorites for the game against Las Vegas.