Dolphins Injury Report: Who Steps Up With De’Von Achane Out?

The Miami Dolphins have had a historically explosive offense through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season, thanks in large part to the speed that their skill players possess. It was known that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert were speedsters who had proved so over the years, but Miami had a secret weapon in De’Von Achane that they have unleashed in the past few weeks.

Dolphins Injury Report: Achane Out, Who Fills His Shoes?

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is expected to miss multiple weeks with his knee injury and is a candidate for injured reserve, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2023

Unfortunately for the rookie and for the Dolphins, he will miss an extended period with a knee injury that he suffered in last week’s game against the Giants. It is a tough blow for all parties involved, as Achane has been by far the most efficient running back in the league this season, averaging an incredible 12.1 yards per carry. He is just 50 yards behind the league leader despite having 61 fewer carries on the year.

It won’t be a backbreaking injury for Miami, as they still have dangerous weapons all over the field. In fact, they might be getting some help at the running back position during the same week that Achane suffered his injury.

Jeff Wilson Jr. figured to be a regular part of the Dolphins’ offense in 2023, but injuries sustained just before the start of the season got him placed on IR, forced to miss the first four games on the schedule. But it was announced on Monday that Wilson Jr. will be activated this week, opening his 21-day window to return to action. He could be available as early as this coming Sunday, though we will find out more as the week progresses.

Mostert And Wilson Jr. Should See A Bulk Of The Load

With De’Von Achane now being an injured reserve candidate due to his knee injury, the team is expected to open the window for RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to start practicing this week, per source. https://t.co/IgPxRhXCVi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2023

We will also surely see a more steady does of Raheem Mostert, who was the team’s feature back before Achane burst onto the scene. Mostert himself has been great this year so far, with 442 total scrimmage yards and 8 touchdowns to his name. His 7 rushing scores are tied with Christian McCaffrey for the league lead.

Miami will face a winless Panthers team this coming weekend, and are currently listed as heavy 13.5 point favorites. They may not need to depend on their rushing attack as much against a defense ranked 26th against the run.

But health will be of the essence for the Dolphins soon, as they will take on the Eagles and the Chiefs over the span of three weeks following the contest against the Panthers.

