NFL

Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa Has Never Lost To Bill Belichick

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz maxresdefault
rsz maxresdefault

The Miami Dolphins will host Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday, in a battle of teams that are on the opposite ends of the AFC East standings. The future Hall of Fame coach just nabbed the 300th win of his career last week, but he’ll have a hard time getting to 301 in Week 8, especially if a particular trend continues.

Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa Is 5-0 In Career Against Belichick

Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL in 2020, an arrival to the Dolphins that coincided with the start of the fall of the Patriots dynasty. New England had been a thorn in the side for Miami for the better part of two decades, and while it wasn’t exactly one-sided, the Dolphins needed to find an upper hand in the rivalry.

That hand was apparently Tagovailoa’s. Since being drafted, Tua has never lost to Bill Belichick and the Patriots, sporting a perfect 5-0 record in the games that he’s played against arguably the greatest coach of all time.

The Dolphins as a team have fallen to New England somewhat recently. On January 1st of this very year, the Patriots were able to defeat the Dolphins 23-21 in a Week 17 matchup, but the game was missed by Tagovailoa as he was out for the year with concussion issues.

Dolphins Are 9.5 Point Favorites

Can Tagovailoa make it 6 in a row and keep his record perfect against New England? The oddsmakers believe they will, as Miami is favored by 9.5 points entering Sunday morning.

The two teams met already this season, back in Week 3. Miami was able to come away with a victory, but one of the stories of the game was the Patriots’ ability to somewhat limit the Dolphins’ high-flying offensive attack. They’ll have to do the same in Week 8 if they have any hopes of overcoming their underdog status and pulling off an upset.

The Dolphins are looking for a bounce back win after last week’s Sunday Night Football loss to the Eagles. The Bills were victorious on Thursday, meaning that Miami needs a win to stay a full game ahead of Buffalo in the standings in the AFC East.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz maxresdefault
NFL

LATEST Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa Has Never Lost To Bill Belichick

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  26min
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn 1
NFL
Titans News: Will Levis To Start At QB, Will Rotate With Malik Willis
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h

The Tennessee Titans entered the 2023 NFL season with one of the deeper quarterback rooms in the league and questions about what the future held for each of their pass…

rsz jalen ramsey injury nfl training camp 0731 2023 scaled 1
NFL
Dolphins Injury Report: Ramsey In, Holland Out For Sunday’s Game vs Patriots
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

The Miami Dolphins lost their second game of the season in Week 7 at the hand of the Philadelphia Eagles, a contest that they played in short-handed. They were without…

rsz skysports derrick henry tennessee titans 6335225
NFL
NFL Trade Rumors: Derrick Henry To The Browns Or Ravens?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
rsz usatsi 21390599 168402459 lowres
NFL
Raiders News: Davante Adams Says “I Came Here To Play With Derek Carr”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
984fa840 7371 11ee 8e7f b1355f6734ae
NFL
49ers Injury Report: Brock Purdy Official Listed As Questionable For Week 8
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
rsz steelers browns 3 1620x1080 1
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers Haven’t Gained 400 Yards In A Game In Nearly 3 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 27 2023
Arrow to top