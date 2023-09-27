The Washington Commanders started the season 2-0 after beating the Cardinals and Broncos. In Week 3, they were humbled 37-3 at home vs. the Buffalo Bills. Through three games, Sam Howell has had his ups and downs. During his first two games, he threw for three touchdowns and one interception.

In Week 3 vs. the Bills, Howell had zero touchdowns and four interceptions. Another alarming stat for the Commanders is the fact that Howell has been sacked 19 times this season. That leads all QBs in the NFL. The 23-year-old was sacked nine times in Week 3. Moving forward, the Commanders need to find a way to keep their QB upright.

Sam Howell needs to speed up his internal clock after getting sacked nine times in Week 3

#Commanders QB Sam Howell has been sacked 19 times in three games to start the season. The 19 sacks allowed through 3 games is the most of any team in almost 20 years. The Commanders are tied with the 2005 Texans for most allowed during a three-game span, and it is the 5th most… https://t.co/XHhTty35Zd pic.twitter.com/JjIPUAr3Ph — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2023



The current NFL record for a QB being sacked the most times in a season is 76. That happened with David Carr in 2002 with the Houston Texans. At the rate Howell is getting sacked now, he would shatter the 76 sacks Carr took with Houston. Over a 17-game season, stats say that Howell is on pace to get sacked an astonishing 108 times. This information was provided by Micahel David Smith from NBC Sports.

Those are only projections, but it’s something the Commanders need to improve on. In his three starts for Washington, Howell has lost 124 yards due to being sacked 19 times. Sadly, he’s on pace to shatter another record that most QBs don’t want to be a part of. The NFL record for most yards lost on a sack is 489. If Howell continues to get sacked at this rate, he’s estimated to have lost over 700 on sacks. With all this evidence, it’s clear that the Commanders have issues with their offensive line.

Sam Howell on the 9 sacks today pic.twitter.com/aLv4MWzA3x — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 24, 2023



In Week 3 vs. the Bills, the Commanders’ offense was rattled. They struggled to put drives together and Buafflo dominated them in all aspects of the game. According to NextGen stats, Sam Howell was pressured on 27 of his 39 dropbacks vs. the Bills. Heading into Week 4, Howell will be facing arguably a tougher defense than Buffalo. The Philadelphia Eagles will be hosting the Commanders and their defense is going to wreak havoc on Washington. It will be another difficult game for Sam Howell.