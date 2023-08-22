NFL

Sam Howell’s dominant performance helped snap the Ravens’ 24-game preseason win streak last night

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sam Howell Commanders pic 1
Sam Howell Commanders pic 1

Heading into last night’s preseason game, the Baltimore Ravens had a winning streak on the line. They had won 24 straight preseason games and the Ravens take pride in that. Like many opponents before them, the Washington Commanders had a chance to end that streak.

Last night’s MNF preseason game was thrilling until the end and the Commanders won 29-28. They wouldn’t have won that game without the outstanding effort from Sam Howell. After being named the team’s starter for the 2023 season, Howell was electric in their win vs the Ravens last night. Commanders fans have a lot to be excited about with their young offensive talent.

Ron Rivera was impressed with Sam Howell’s performance last night vs the Baltimore Ravens


After their win last night, head coach Ron Rivera only had positive things to say about QB Sam Howell. While it’s just a preseason game, Howell had a dominant outing that helped keep his team in the game. In two preseason games, Howell is 28-37 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Rivera said that Howell went out and execute vs Baltimore. Exactly what the team expected him to do.

With only one real NFL start under his belt, Howell needs all the reps he can get. Howell got a ton of experience last night and looked like a starting QB in the NFL. Preseason games have to be taken lightly, but there was a lot to like in Howell’s night vs the Ravens. During the game, Howell took two sacks, but his head coach said he was accountable for those broken plays.


Howell told Rivera that those sacks “were on him” and that he needed to get the ball out quicker. This offseason, the Commanders brought in former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He’s tasked with dialing up the right plays each week to keep Washington’s offense running smoothly. Bieniemy formerly worked with QB Patrick Mahomes. Sam Howell is nowhere close to the player that Mahomes is. It’s Bieniemy’s job to help Howell become the best player possible.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam Howell Commanders pic 1
NFL

LATEST Sam Howell’s dominant performance helped snap the Ravens’ 24-game preseason win streak last night

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  34min
rsz 14413424750
NFL
Colts Are Expecting A Big Return For Jonathan Taylor, Want A First Round Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h

The running back market continues to turn itself over in the NFL, as the Indianapolis Colts have granted Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. Colts Asking For First Round…

rsz fffff
NFL
NFL Odds: Anthony Richardson Is The Rookie QB Most Likely To Be Benched First
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18h

For the first time in recent NFL history, and perhaps ever, we might be seeing three top-5 picks begin their rookie seasons as the starting quarterbacks for their teams. Bryce…

rsz dfdfd
NFL
Stefon Diggs Says Rumors From Stephen A Smith Are “100% Not True”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2021 09 1340811549
NFL
Commanders Player Says Ravens Preseason Win Streak Will End Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Devon Achane Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ rookie RB Devon Achane avoided a ‘severe’ shoulder injury and still has a chance to be ready for Week 1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21h
Teven Jenkins Bears pic
NFL
Chicago’s starting LG Teven Jenkins is out for roughly the first month of the season with a leg injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h
Arrow to top