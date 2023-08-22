Heading into last night’s preseason game, the Baltimore Ravens had a winning streak on the line. They had won 24 straight preseason games and the Ravens take pride in that. Like many opponents before them, the Washington Commanders had a chance to end that streak.

Last night’s MNF preseason game was thrilling until the end and the Commanders won 29-28. They wouldn’t have won that game without the outstanding effort from Sam Howell. After being named the team’s starter for the 2023 season, Howell was electric in their win vs the Ravens last night. Commanders fans have a lot to be excited about with their young offensive talent.

Ron Rivera was impressed with Sam Howell’s performance last night vs the Baltimore Ravens

#Commanders Sam Howell is proving himself as QB1 so far this pre-season: 122.1 QB Rating

265 Yards

28 of 37 Passing

3 TDs

0 INTs

75.6% Completion

7.1 Yards Per Attempt pic.twitter.com/pmVzqpNB2L — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2023



After their win last night, head coach Ron Rivera only had positive things to say about QB Sam Howell. While it’s just a preseason game, Howell had a dominant outing that helped keep his team in the game. In two preseason games, Howell is 28-37 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Rivera said that Howell went out and execute vs Baltimore. Exactly what the team expected him to do.

With only one real NFL start under his belt, Howell needs all the reps he can get. Howell got a ton of experience last night and looked like a starting QB in the NFL. Preseason games have to be taken lightly, but there was a lot to like in Howell’s night vs the Ravens. During the game, Howell took two sacks, but his head coach said he was accountable for those broken plays.

Sam Howell looking closer to being the guy media had in “way too early mocks” entering his junior year than the guy who wound up going in fifth round. We get it, it’s only preseason but the league might’ve over-thought this one. pic.twitter.com/WrjIb7VZUq — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 22, 2023



Howell told Rivera that those sacks “were on him” and that he needed to get the ball out quicker. This offseason, the Commanders brought in former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. He’s tasked with dialing up the right plays each week to keep Washington’s offense running smoothly. Bieniemy formerly worked with QB Patrick Mahomes. Sam Howell is nowhere close to the player that Mahomes is. It’s Bieniemy’s job to help Howell become the best player possible.